Finals bring emotions from both ends

When the wrestlers gather Saturday night for the championship finals of the 75th West Virginia High School Wrestling Tournament, they will bring with them a mixture of emotions.
The excitement will be high. The introduction of recent Hall of Fame Inductees, the parade of past state champions and the anxious crowd will induce an atmosphere that is exhilarating.
As the competing wrestlers enter the combat area, the pumped up music (I still like Rocky’s theme) gets the crowd to its feet at a roaring pace. There’s nothing like it!
As the matches occur, each competitor will leave the match with a different emotion. As an ABC announcer used to say, “One will experience the thrill of victory while the other the agony of defeat.”
Two local coaches who have been on both ends of the spectrum are Independence’s Jeremy Hart and Cliff Warden.
Warden went to the state finals twice, once in 1993 and again in 1994. He entered each championship match undefeated (39-0 in 1993, 35-0 in 1994). By all regards, he was considered the favorite to win. However, it didn’t happen. In 1993, at 160 pounds, he got caught by Wirt’s Mike Sheppard and was pinned, which added even more embarrassment to the loss. He had beaten Sheppard twice during the regular season.
In 1994, he lost to Mike Payne of Berkeley Springs by a score of 7-5.
Now, before you start feeling all sympathetic for Cliff, hear this. Of course, he would have liked to have had an individual state championship added to his resumé, but that’s life. He was recruited by a Division I school (Edinboro University), has won four state championships and had two runners-up as a head coach at Indy from 2005-2017. He has been a two-time Coach of the Year’ among AA coaches in West Virginia.
When asked about his individual losses at states, he grins and says, “That building wasn’t very good to me at the end of the year.”
For Jeremy Hart, current head coach at Indy, the finals have been more than kind. He was first at 125 pounds in 1995 and won again in 1996 at 135 pounds. His record in 1995 was 39-2 and in 1996 an astounding 40-0. In ‘96 he was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler in the AA division and later received the Bob Dutton Award for best West Virginia wrestler in all classifications.
Later, Hart had an amazing career at Appalachian State University.
Hart took over the Independence program in 2018 and won the state championship. The Patriots also were state runners-up in 2019.
So, as for Saturday night’s competitors, I congratulate the champion. Celebrate your win in humbleness and thank the ones around you who helped you achieve that goal. To the runner-up, I encourage you to keep your head up and be proud. Teddy Roosevelt once said, “The credit belongs to who is actually in the arena. If he fails, at least he fails by daring greatly.”
Good luck to all the wrestlers!
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Ernie Bennett, a huge wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.