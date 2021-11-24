Finally, it's Ethan Brown's turn

Over the last five seasons, the Brown surname has been synonymous with Greenbrier West wrestling.
There was Isaac Brown, a two-time state qualifier at heavyweight on back-to-back state championship teams. Then, of course, there was Noah Brown, a two-time state champion, once at heavyweight and once at 220 pounds.
Then there's Ethan Brown, one who people may have never heard about, but he plans on changing that this season.
The latest in a line of Browns at heavyweight, Ethan bided his time for three years while he watched Isaac and Noah attain their success. Now that both are gone, Ethan Brown is ready for his shot.
"It's been exciting watching them go out and do their best," the 6-foot-3 senior said. "I've been cheering them on the entire time and I'm glad I got the opportunity to learn off them. I'm really hoping I can show this year what I've learned the last three years."
Isaac Brown — Ethan's cousin — placed third in the state at 285 when Ethan was a freshman, then was fifth the following season to help the Cavaliers to consecutive Class A championships.
Noah Brown — no relation — is one of just four Greenbrier West wrestlers to win two state titles. After winning at 220 his junior year, he moved up to heavyweight last season, again blocking Ethan from cracking the starting lineup. Noah had a death grip on the spot — his only loss over his last two seasons came in his junior year in the finals of the WSAZ Invitational to Parkersburg South's Braxton Amos, who went 142-0 in high school, never gave up an offensive point and won a Junior World Championship gold medal in Russia this summer.
In Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher's book, Ethan Brown's patience and dedication speak volumes to his character.
"How many kids, especially in wrestling, will stick with it, knowing they're going to be JV for three years?" Tincher said. "Keep coming every day, working hard and now it's finally his turn. Ethan is the kind of kid that I love to have in the program because he shows up every day, he makes good grades, he's never trouble. You never know he's in the place. He just comes in and works hard and does what he's asked to do."
Brown admits there were times of frustration.
"A little bit, truthfully," he said. "But I knew eventually I would have my turn."
He didn't spend the last three years sitting around and eating ice cream in the stands of Mountain Health Arena.
"I've been lifting weights since freshman year while I've been waiting for my shot to be in the spotlight a little," Brown said.
Strength was a hindrance for Brown during his JV days, Tincher said. Now he believes that obstacle has been cleared.
"His biggest issue has always been he wasn't strong enough, especially to compete at heavyweight," Tincher said. "So he really struggled with the bigger, stronger kids. But as a senior, he has worked pretty hard in the weight room. He's lifted twice a day ever since school started back. He's gotten a lot stronger and I feel like he matches up a lot better strength-wise at that weight class.
"I don't know that the body of work that he's done to this point is a very good indication of how he's going to fare this year because I just feel like he's a lot stronger and he's going to match up a lot better."
The Brown name may be familiar in the Greenbrier West mat room in recent years, but they actually come from a basketball family. Ethan's dad David and Isaac's dad Michael were known for their basketball days with the Cavaliers.
But Ethan followed the direction of Isaac and his other cousin Trevor.
"I saw how much they enjoyed it, and I've never been very good in basketball, so I thought I would try (wrestling) instead," Brown said. "I liked it a lot more, so I just stuck with it."
"Both their dads were really good basketball players. And they have other brothers, uncles, that played basketball," Tincher said. "When Trevor and Isaac and Ethan all came along, I got them out for wrestling. They've been in our program and have done a great job. They're just good people, they're sports-minded people. They know you've got to come to practice, they know you've got to work hard regardless of what sport it is."
Brown, who thinks his mat intelligence and endurance are two of his strengths, says his mindset has changed as he prepares for his senior year.
"I think it's made me a lot more intense and more focused than I've ever been before," he said.
Not only does Brown hope to finish high atop the podium, but he would also like to help the Cavaliers get back to the top. They finished tied for fourth in Class A last season with 41.5 points, their least amount of points since scoring 47 in 2018.
The Cavs will lean on the likes of senior Brad Blevins, who was second in Region 3 at 138 last season and then broke his hand in the state tournament; senior Jayden Robinson, who was fourth in Region 3 at 160 as a sophomore but missed all of last season after having surgery at the completion of football season; junior Dalton Heath, the 160 Region 3 champion last season who lost in the blood round of the state tournament; and state qualifiers Tucker Lilly (106), Moses Gray (120) and Cole Vandall (170), all sophomores.
"We were very young last year and we're still just a young team," Tincher said. "We had some older kids that didn't come out for whatever reason. I think we're going to be better, but we have a lot of kids that still have to prove themselves. They went down to the state tournament as freshmen or sophomores, or even a junior or two, and I'm not going to say didn't do well, but they didn't place. So they've got that year's experience under their belt and they know what it is now.
"I think we have a solid lineup. Obviously, there's no returning state champions or anything on this team, but I do like their approach, I like how they come in every day and work and they seem to be having fun and enjoying the process."
Brown has seen both the hard work it takes and the fun to be had with winning a state championship. He would like to close his career as a direct part of another one.
"It's been exciting watching it all happen around me. It's been inspiring to know that I could help get another one brought in," Brown said.
"I believe in the full team, that we can go out there and win it all again."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber