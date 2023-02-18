Independence has battled injury and illness literally all season long. Cliff Warden heard it everywhere he went.
“Some of the old alumni, Timmy Justice, even Jeremy Hart, were like, ‘Are you ever going to get it together?’” Warden said. “I was like, ‘Stay tuned.’”
The big reveal came Saturday at the Class AA/A Region 3 tournament.
For the first time all year, the Patriots had all 14 wrestlers at their disposal, and 13 qualified for the state tournament as Independence ran past Herbert Hoover for its ninth regional championship in 10 seasons.
Independence had nine wrestlers in the finals and six won championships, highlighted by Most Outstanding Wrestler Judah Price at 150 pounds. Price (45-2) was 3-0 with three pins.
Other individual champs for the Patriots were Dillon Perdue (106), Caelyb Nichols (144), Jesse Adams (165), Colten Caron (175) and Josh Hart (190).
Warden was sure to applaud “the studs who did what they were supposed to do.” That included getting a healthy Perdue back. He won his third regional championship and in two weeks will seek to become just the fifth Patriot to win three state titles (Jacob Hart won four).
Also back is Adams, who hadn’t wrestled since suffering an arm injury Jan. 14 at the Winner’s Choice Tournament in Fairmont. He and Perdue both went 2-0 with a pair of pins on Saturday.
“It’s awesome,” Adams said of his return. “Suffering an injury, it was pretty devastating when I heard the news. But I knew if I have a good coaching staff and my dad was in my corner, I’d get through the injury and get back to where I was.
“I feel great. I feel just like Jesse Adams. I put in a lot of cardio and a lot of hard work that nobody knows about.”
But it was points from the perhaps unexpected sources that stood out.
Nichols trailed Greenbrier West’s Moses Gray 4-1 late but hit a takedown with 17 seconds left and got three near fall points for a 6-4 upset victory over the third-ranked Gray.
Seth Snuffer qualified fourth at 120, and Tyson McGinnis — with a 23-36 record — worked his way to a third-place finish at 138.
“You hate to be greedy but you wanted the (Hunter) Whittaker match at 32,” Warden said. “Getting the McGinnis kid through in third place was big. Any time you push a losing record though; and he’s been battling.”
“I’m really proud of our younger guys,” said Price, a four-time regional champion. “Our younger guys really stepped up. We qualified all those younger guys, and those younger guys work really, really hard They take a lot of harsh stuff from the upperclassmen.
“Our 113-pounder (Luke Mullins) got a big win today and qualified right off the start. And our 38 (McGinnis), he struggled to make weight last week, he came up big today and got a big win (for) third place. That could help us a lot. And Caelyb Nichols. That’s a big win. That’s going to help them a lot.”
The Patriots finished with 255.5 points, easily outdistancing the runner-up Huskies (195). Hoover, which provided the only blemish to the Patriots’ decade of region dominance in 2020, had two champions in Mac Payne (126) and Andrew Rollyson (157).
“In order to beat Independence, we knew we were going to have to win some semifinal matches and get some kids there,” Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper said. “From 106 to about 132 we were hoping to get a pretty good draw there and get those guys into the finals. We knew if we did that, we’d have a shot at Independence. But we had a couple of hiccups there in the first round, so we knew that wasn’t going to happen.
“So then our goal kind of switched to, ‘OK, let’s get guys qualified for the state tournament.’”
That’s what they did. The Huskies will send 11 to the state tournament March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Greenbrier West finished third with 181.5 points and qualified eight for the Class A state tournament. Winning titles were Tucker Lilly (120), Clayton Robinson (132) and Cole Vandall (215).
Shady Spring (fourth, 129) didn’t have any individual champions but will send seven wrestlers to Huntington, including Brooklynn McClure (106), who is the first Shady girl to qualify for two state tournaments.
Nicholas County freshman Luke Kelly won his first regional championship, continuing a competitive series with Shady Spring’s Walker Furrow and winning 15-8 for the 113 title. The Grizzlies’ Caleb Burns also won at 138 as Nicholas finished fifth (118) and qualified six.
PikeView’s Marcus Matney rounded out the state champs at 285.
