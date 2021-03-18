Three months later, the West Virginia state cheer competition is ready to go.
Four area teams, led by regional champions Shady Spring and Midland Trail, will head to Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University in Huntington on Saturday. Class AA will start at 10 a.m., followed by Class AAA at 2 p.m. and Class A at 6 p.m.
The tournament was originally set for Dec. 12 and had been moved from Huntington to Charleston after Cabell County went orange on the Covid-19 color metrics map that wreaked havoc with high school sports in the fall. It was postponed indefinitely after many of the teams set to compete were also in orange counties, then postponed again after Gov. Jim Justice delayed the start of sports a second time to Feb. 15.
Now it's time to breathe a sigh of relief and move on. Not that the obstacles have disappeared.
Shady Spring head coach Marcy Godfrey, who along with assistant coach Emilee McNeal led the Tigers to their first Region 3 championship since 1992, said her squad has not been able to practice its routine for states. Most of the team was quarantined at one point and the few practices they have been able to hold covered their routines for basketball games, she added.
"With that being said, this group is strong. I am not worried," Godfrey said. "We are following guidelines, but we will all be free by Friday, March 19, and they will step into safety checks on Friday afternoon in Huntington, ready to perform. This will be their first practice in two weeks and their first full out in months. We’ve had no other choice.
"They amaze me. They’re a fun group to watch. Their showmanship is awesome. Their energy is contagious. When you watch them perform, you’ll get chills. They are ready, more than they realize. Emilee and I can’t wait to see them perform at states as the Region 3 champions. We are two very proud coaches."
The long delay in practice was also difficult for Midland Trail, which won its third straight Class A Region 3 championship. The Patriots were state runners-up a year ago.
"The last three months have been like a roller coaster," coach Stephanie Haynes said. "When the competition was first postponed, we weren’t for sure if we would actually get to have it or not. As we are moving into the final week of states, we are practicing every day and doing everything that we can to be prepared for Saturday.
"It has been a challenge to get back to the point where we were physically back in December, but we have been practicing six days a week since the beginning of February. So, yes, we are ready for Saturday!"
Oak Hill took a runner-up finish at Region 3 in its first year back at Class AAA. Coach Rebecca Akins said the team has done all it can to prepare in a short amount of time.
"The past three months have been rough. After being told we couldn’t practice from December to late February, it was like starting over after summer break," she said. "However, we only had a month to prepare to perform at a state level instead of five. It was hard to know the right amount to push them without getting them injured.
"From late February until now we have practiced as much as we can, of course while working around basketball and wrestling schedules. We have prepared to the best of our ability with the time frame we were given."
Perhaps the greatest toll was taken on Greenbrier West, which finished runner-up to Midland Trail at the Region 3 tournament. Head coach Shannon Gilkeson said the team has been whittled down to five members — two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman — due to a number of reasons.
"Basketball started, then we have a couple of the seniors who didn't have time because they had to have jobs to pay for different things, and they are trying to get their scholarships filled out. All the senior stuff and there's not enough time in the day," Gilkeson said. "We had (our routine) choreographed for nine people, so we had to rechoreograph everything. We had to rechoreograph the cheer as well, and fix the formation, things like that, which is time consuming.
"But the five girls that are with us are troopers. They have really worked hard. And the routine looks good. I'm not sad about that at all. We're excited to go down and have fun and enjoy what everybody else is doing. Hopefully next year we will get some kids up from the middle school. There's several that can tumble and have competition experience. So next year we hope to be more competitive."
