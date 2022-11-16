WHEELING — Final West Virginia high school football regular season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:
SCORING
1. Judah Price, Independence 300
2. Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West 174
3. Mason Miller, East Hardy 168
3. Levi Teets, Trinity 168
5. Sawyer Vanmatre, Wahama 164
6. Lorenzo Ferrara, Wheeling Central 162
7. Joey Ramsey, St. Marys 152
8. Skyler Delk, Roane 150
9. Bradley Harris, Buffalo 138
10. B.J. Williams, Clay 136
11. Chase Lowe, Wirt 134
12. Dominick Collins, Princeton 132
12. Brady Green, Van 132
Touchdowns: 39--Price; 29--Nickell; 28--Miller; 27--Ferrera; Vanmatre; 26--Teets; 24--Delk, Ramsey; 23--Harris; 22--Lowe. Collins.
Note: Price broke modern regular season state points record mark of 276 set by Ethan Payne of Poca in 2019. Price rushed for 38 TDs, landed TD pass reception and rushed for 33 two-point conversons in nine games. The all-time regular season mark of 359 points was set by Albert (Big Sleepy) Glenn of Elkins in 13 games in 1922.
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
1. Ethan Rosenau, Tucker County 35
2. Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park 34
3. Matt Frye, Scott 33
4. Ezra Bagent, Martinsburg 31
5. Atley Cowan, Linsly 27
6. Grant Cochran, Princeton 26
6. Ethan Taylor, Sissonville 26
6. Lucas McAllister, Madonna 26
9. Gavin Lochow, Huntington 25
9. Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South 25
9. Abe Fenwick, George Washington 25
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
1. Dominick Collins, Princeton 18
2. Maddox Anderson, Tucker County 15
3. Jerrae Hawkins, Wheeling Park 14
3. Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South 14
5. Wayne Harris, Huntington 12
5. Luca DiLorenzo, Linsly 12
5. Keegan Sack, George Washington 12
8. Cole Burkett, Cameron 11
FIELD GOALS
1. Santiago Graneros, Linsly 9
2. Conor Fitzpatrick, John Marshall 8
3. Casey Stanley, Parkersburg 6
4. Aiden Slack, Logan 4
4. Kyle Knight, Trinity 4
Field Goal Distance: 47 yards--Graneros vs. John Marshall; 46--Stanley vs. St. Albans; 44--Noah Dotson, Greenbrier East vs. Hampshire; 42--Fitzpatrick vs. Parkersburg South.
