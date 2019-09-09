Shintaro Ban, from Las Vegas, Nev., tees off on the No. 9 hole of the Cobb Course on his last hole of the open qualifier for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels. Ban finished the day at 5-under, one stroke behind winner Steve Allan. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
Final four spots earned at qualifier
From staff reports
The field for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier is officially set.
Four qualifying spots were earned Monday at an open qualifier on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. Steve Allan birdied seven holes on the day to come away with the top score at 6-under 65.
The annual tournament will begin Thursday on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
Shintaro Ban, from Las Vegas, Nev., tees off on the No. 9 hole of the Cobb Course on his last hole of the open qualifier Mondat at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
Shintaro Ban, from Las Vegas, Nev., looks over the green on the No. 9 hole of the Cobb Course on his last hole of the open qualifier Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
Shintaro Ban, from Las Vegas, NV, finishes his round of golf on the No. 9 Hole of The Cobb Course on his last hole of The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. Ban finished the day the leader with - 5. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
Jason Widener, from Chapel Hill, NC, looks over his putt on the No. 9 Hole of The Cobb Course on his last hole of The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. Widener finished the day tied for fourth. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
J.T. Griffin looks on after leading most of the day with - 4, but finished - 1 during The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
A.T. Cashwell, from Concord, NC, tees off on the No. 9 Hole of The Cobb Course on his last hole of The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
Golfers finish their game on the No. 9 Hole of The Cobb Course on his last hole of The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
The Greenbrier Qualifier at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels on Monday. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)
The second spot went to Shintaro Ban (5-under). Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler, Troy Kennedy, Chip McDaniel and Parker Mclachlin all finished at 3-under to force a five-man playoff for the final two openings. Novak and Shindler came out and will play at The Greenbrier later this week.
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will serve as the opener for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour. This is the event's first time being held in September after being a July event every year since its inception in 2010.
Golfers will be playing practice rounds throughout the day Tuesday. A host of events commemorating Sept. 11 will be held Wednesday, as well as the official Wednesday Pro-Am with flights at 7 a.m. and noon.