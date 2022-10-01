Independence’s Judah Price runs the ball during Friday’s game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Fight brings early end to Independence's win over Bluefield (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
There were a lot of good plays from Independence’s 44-16 victory over Bluefield Friday night on The Hill in Coal City.
Judah Price kept running wild and scoring touchdowns, finishing with 212 yards rushing and five touchdowns (and two 2-point conversions) to maintain his hold on the scoring lead in the state. Trey Bowers had 135 yards rushing and scored on a big 59-yard touchdown run – a backbreaker at the time.
1 of 16
093122 indy 01.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs the ball during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 02.JPG
Bluefield's Gerrard Wade takes down Independence's Trey Bowers during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 03.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson tries to get past Bluefield's Christopher Patton during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 04.JPG
Independence fans react during Friday's game against Sophia in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 05.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson is brought down by Bluefield's Brayden Fong during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 06.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs past Bluefield's Caleb Fuller during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 07.JPG
Independence fans sit under umbrellas in the rain during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 08.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs in for a touchdown during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 09.JPG
Independence's Judah Price is brought down by Bluefield's Christopher Patton during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 10.JPG
Independence cheerleaders react to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 11.JPG
Bluefield's Caleb Fuller is taken down by Independence's Scott Kester during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 12.JPG
Independence's Judah Price is brought down by Bluefield players during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 13.JPG
Independence cheerleaders react to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 14.JPG
Independence's Chandler Johnson reacts to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 15.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson is brought down by Bluefield's Kisean Smith during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 16.JPG
Independence fans react during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
More like this...
GALLERY: Independence vs Bluefield
1 of 16
093122 indy 01.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs the ball during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 02.JPG
Bluefield's Gerrard Wade takes down Independence's Trey Bowers during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 03.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson tries to get past Bluefield's Christopher Patton during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 04.JPG
Independence fans react during Friday's game against Sophia in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 05.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson is brought down by Bluefield's Brayden Fong during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 06.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs past Bluefield's Caleb Fuller during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 07.JPG
Independence fans sit under umbrellas in the rain during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 08.JPG
Independence's Judah Price runs in for a touchdown during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 09.JPG
Independence's Judah Price is brought down by Bluefield's Christopher Patton during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 10.JPG
Independence cheerleaders react to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 11.JPG
Bluefield's Caleb Fuller is taken down by Independence's Scott Kester during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 12.JPG
Independence's Judah Price is brought down by Bluefield players during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 13.JPG
Independence cheerleaders react to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 14.JPG
Independence's Chandler Johnson reacts to a play during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 15.JPG
Independence's Cyrus Goodson is brought down by Bluefield's Kisean Smith during Friday's game in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
093122 indy 16.JPG
Independence fans react during Friday's game against Bluefield in Coal City. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
And the defense put the clamps on the Beavers in the second half, all while scoring on all four of its offensive possessions, aided by a fumble recovery and a big return from Chandler Johnson.
But the game largely will be remembered by its strange ending, when Bluefield coach Fred Simon terminated the game because of his players’ behavior after a fight broke out. Flags flew as the nighttime sky dropped sheets of rain on George D. Covey Field and when the cloud of players was cleared from the field, two Bluefield players were ejected, personal fouls were called each way and Simon had seen enough.
“I’m a little disappointed in our kids,” Simon said. “I’m just disappointed that our kids are not mentally behaving like I want them to. I just felt at this time it was maybe time to call it a night.”
“It’s coaches trying to keep it calm, cool and collected and use it as a teachable moment for everybody and I think that was all that was,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said.
The play in question occurred after a nice eight-yard run by Beavers quarterback Caleb Fuller. Independence’s Parker Withrow hit a Bluefield player from the blindside and several players intervened. Independence Iinebacker Derrick Hypes intervened and was knocked down, his helmet was knocked off and he was kicked in the back of the head.
“I’m guessing that Parker blindsided a kid and saw the kid running so I jumped in front of him and wrapped him up to try to prevent anyone from getting kicked out,” Hypes said. “I saw him right on top of me and my helmet’s coming off, I saw the ref on top of me (trying to break it up) and I’m getting punched and kicked and the next thing I know the game is over.”
Price and Bowers, the top scoring tandem in the state, accounted for 42 of the Patriots’ 44 points.
A safety in the second quarter gave the Patriots a 14-8 halftime lead. Price had two touchdown runs in the first half, 18 and 3 yards, and Bluefield’s Gerrard Wade had a 75-yard kickoff return for a score.
Price had 31 carries in the game to amass his 212 yards and another delivery of donuts to his linemen after the game. That mark is 10 more than his previous career high.
“I feel like me carrying the ball as many times as I did, in a game like this when it’s raining like it is, is something we have to do and that’s something I’m willing to do,” Price said.
Price scored three second-half touchdowns, but it was a big 59-yard run by Bowers on Independence’s first possession of the second half that was big, giving the Patriots a 22-8 lead.
Price put it away, taking advantage of a Colten Caron fumble recovery, after a strip by Johnson and a big kickoff return by Johnson after a 29-yard scoring strike between Fuller and Sincere Fields made it 30-16. That came ahead of another Price touchdown.
Independence scored on all four of its second-half possessions.
Up 14-8 at the half, Lilly said the adjustment was not technical, it was philosophical.
“We felt like we could come out and throw a little because they had the box loaded,” Lilly said. “And then we didn’t complete them and we are behind on the chains. In the second half we said it’s pouring down the rain, let’s just depend on the line, roll with the line. And we just made some big plays. Chandler (Johnson) made a big play; Judah made a couple of big plays and Trey made one big play.”
Bluefield fell to 1-5 and may have seen its playoff hopes dashed.
“At 5-5 you might just sneak in, but we’ve got to get ready to play next week, that’s all you can do,” Simon said.
Independence (6-0) is at Man on Oct. 14 after a bye week.
B 0 8 8 0 - 16
I 6 8 24 6 - 44
First quarter
I – Judah Price 18 run (pass failed), 4:37
Second quarter
I – Price 3 run (pass failed), 5:11
B - Garrard Wade 75 run (Fuller run), 5:0
I – safery Indy tackled Bluefield ballcarrier in end zone
Third quarter
I – Trey Bowers 59 run (Price run), 7:01
I – Price 21 run (Bowers run), 4:45
B — Sincere Fields 29 pass from Fuller (Fuller run), 4:01
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.