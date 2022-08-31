Fifth annual West Virginia Girls Invitational tee times

Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook is one of several area girls who will play in the fifth annual West Virginia Girls Invitational next week at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Here are tee times for the fifth annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship Sept. 6 at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.

Subject to change

Hole No. 1

11 a.m. — Ava Arbogast (Liberty), Bethany Rosiek (Oak Hill), Scarlett Anderson (George Washington)

11:10 a.m. — Madelyn Williams (Webster County), Olivia Frye (Huntington St. Joe), Maddie Lucas (Liberty)

11:20 a.m. — Morgan Messner (John Marshall), Serenity Cole (Webster County), Jules Tankersley (Huntington St. Joe)

11:30 a.m. — Sydney Baird (Webster County), Trista Arnold (Calhoun County), Anistyn Collins (Huntington St. Joe)

11:40 a.m. — Jocelyn Blatt (John Marshall), Leigha Keadle (Parkersburg South), Danica Riggins (Elkins)

11:50 a.m. — Andi Bledsoe (Chapmanville), Olivia Foley (Parkersburg South), Brooke Tallman (Elkins)

Noon — Lauren Cline (Parkersburg South), Alley Denny (Woodrow Wilson), Amelia Kaste (John Marshall)

12:10 p.m. — Grace Yan (Morgantown), Ruby Stutler (Winfield), Olivia Cox (University)

12:20 p.m. — McKenna Knotts (Bridgeport), Maddie Erwin (Winfield), McKenna Darr (Morgantown)

12:30 p.m. — Anna Earl (Parkersburg), Victoria Singzon (Bridgeport), McKenzie Armstrong (St. Marys)

12:40 p.m. — Payten Clark (John Marshall), Emerson Simons (Roane County), Brielle Milhoan (Parkersburg)

12:50 p.m. — Kerri Anne Cook (Westside), Taylor Sargent (Cabell Midland), Savannah Hawkins (Hurricane)

No. 11

11 a.m. — Kanyon Paynter (Westside), Brasinn Provenzano (Oak Glen), Samantha Colaw (Petersburg)

11:10 a.m. — Kinleigh Bradley (James Monroe), Christee Craddock (Calhoun Middle), Maggie Asbury (Liberty)

11:20 a.m. — Anna Frasher (James Monroe), Sarah Yoder (Gilmer County), Natalie Chirico (Chapmanville)

11:30 a.m. — Chloe Painter (Herbert Hoover), Madison McMillion (James Monroe), Alexis Herndon (Lincoln)

11:40 a.m. — Aly Wellman (Wayne), Bella Bowen (Herbert Hoover), Katherine Viars (James Monroe)

11:50 a.m. — Kali Grueneberg (Parkersburg), Madison Noonkester (James Monroe), Lilly Roman (John Marshall)

Noon — Mady Schaefer (University), Kiya Brown (Wayne), Lila Roman (John Marshall)

12:10 p.m. — Rylee Johnson (Nicholas County), Indigo Bruehwiler (University), Katie McCutcheon (Point Pleasant)

12:20 p.m. — Lauren Harrah (Capital), Anastin Hornsby (Nicholas County), Sarah Saffer (George Washington)

12:30 p.m. — Malia Dukes (Capital), Emily Claire Swingle (George Washington), Ruth Freeman (Herbert Hoover)

12:40 p.m. — Payton Barnitz (Wahama), Lauren Welly (George Washington), Ava Armstrong (Herbert Hoover)

