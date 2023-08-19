athens — Fans have gotten used to reserving judgment when a new coaching staff takes over the Concord football program. That’s happened every five years or so for decades now, sometimes to the program’s benefit, sometimes to its detriment.
So Mountain Lion partisans will take a deep breath as new head coach Brian Ferguson leads his team into action in Athens on the afternoon of Sept. 2.
Ferguson built a juggernaut as coordinator of the CU offense for the past three years. The congealing of an effective defense and kicking game will also need to be present from game one if Concord is to match, or exceed, the team’s 9-2 record last fall.
The preseason poll of Mountain East Conference head coaches, released on Aug. 14, placed Concord fourth among the league’s 11 football-playing schools. Ferguson noted that CU had 120 players in preseason camp — and 80 of them were newcomers.
“We’re not worrying about the target that’s on our back,” Ferguson said on Aug. 10 during the first week of preseason camp. “We’re not worried about what our record WAS. We’re going to worry about today.”
The Concord offense finished in the top 10 of NCAA Division II statistics with 39 points per game, 60 touchdowns, an average of 487.7 yards per game, and a passing game that accounted for 39 scores and an average of 333.4 yards per outing.
“I think we learned how to win last year,” said senior quarterback Jack Mangel. “And this year we’re going to go into every game knowing we can win. And we expect to win every game we go out and play.”
Mangel completed 64% of his passes last fall, tossing for 3,667 yards and all 39 aerial touchdowns.
The offensive line was almost wiped out by graduation last fall, and the receiving corps lost a mainstay when Jarod Bowie transferred to Division I Jacksonville State.
As far as returning talent goes, wideout / running back Kris Copeland caught 52 passes for 606 yards and seven scores in 2022, while five of Cayden Chamber’s 28 catches went for touchdowns. Tony Bailey, from Northfork, has joined the 2023 receiving corps.
Last fall, running back Thurlow Wilkins became Concord’s first 1,000-yard rusher in eight years. The Mountain Lions doubled down by bringing in runner T.J. Finley, a transfer from North Alabama.
The keys to the defense have been handed to new coordinator Casey Creehan, with an impressive coaching record in college and in the Canadian Football League.
“It’s just a great competitive atmosphere out there,” Ferguson said about the defense, left with several voids due to graduation. Creehan’s “new schemes and new philosophies” will require “11 new guys to fit what we’re looking for,” Ferguson said.
Returning defensive lineman Haven Chapman, a Shady Spring alumnus, said, “(Coach Creehan) wants us just to be fast, physical, intense. … Just give effort.”
Senior defensive lineman Tyree Martin made six tackles for loss last year and should provide continuity up front.
Defensive back Kevin Howard is coming off a 24-tackle season in 2022. He will likely benefit in the secondary from the addition of ballhawks Andre and Makhi Williams, transfers from Lincoln University and Bowie State, respectively.
Other intriguing additions are young linebackers Ryker Brown, who played prep ball at James Monroe and Bluefield, and Princeton grad Brodee Rice.
Beckley’s Connor Mollohan is in camp to try to be the kicker of the future, and present.
Ferguson said, “We’re a new Concord team. We’ve got to find what our identity is going to be.”
Mangel, in his typical upbeat fashion, said, “We’re going to be good at what we do. We’ve just got to get the new guys (in the lineup) and get on board with it.”
“The sky’s the limit, in my opinion.”
