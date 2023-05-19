athens — The football program at Concord University has been placed into the hands of a man who’s known that he loved the sport since the age of 6.
Brian Ferguson, the offensive coordinator for the Mountain Lions for the last three years, met the media on Thursday morning for the first time as Concord’s 21st head football coach.
Ferguson takes over for Dave Walker, who resigned from the job earlier this month after bringing CU’s football fortunes back to respectability in his three years in Athens.
“We’re going to develop a championship program,” Ferguson said.
“I’m going to require our football players to be champions on the football field, and in the classroom.”
“We’re going to teach them the skills on the football field … and we’re going to teach these guys to be great husbands and fathers as they move on past Concord University. My whole goal is for these guys to be champions – for life.”
Ferguson began his remarks by stating, “God has truly blessed my family, and has truly blessed my career. For that I thank him, for that I glorify him, and for that I honor him.”
Kevin Garrett, Concord director of athletics, said, “I think he’s going to do a great job. He comes with a great resume, a great pedigree. He’s been a lot of places, and has a lot of experience. … We look forward to the things that he’s going to do with our football program.”
In his 24 years of football coaching, Ferguson has been involved with 11 different football teams. That includes working under NFL coaches Tony Dungy and Jack Del Rio, and a brief stint as interim head coach of the Jacksonville (Fla.) Sharks of the Arena Football League.
“My career has been a fun path, to get to this point,” Ferguson said on Thursday.
He played the sport for two seasons while studying at Adams State in his home state of Colorado. For Ferguson, football was a case of love at first sight.
“Put the helmet on, and fell in love with the sport,” he said about his first practice when he was 6 years old. ‘I knew from that time on, football was my life.”
He was offensive coordinator at Tusculum University in Tennessee when Walker hired him for a similar job with the Mountain Lions in 2020.
In his 22 games directing the Concord offense, the team averaged 31.5 points per game.
Concord finished with a 9-2 record last fall, barely missing the NCAA postseason playoff field. The offense finished in the top 10 in NCAA Division II in points per game (39), yards per game (487.7), and touchdowns (60).
The Athenians topped all schools in the division in passing yards per game (333.4) and first downs per game (25) last season.
Asked to look ahead, Ferguson said on Thursday, “The sky’s the limit. … Our kids are going to compete for everything we get.”
When Walker left and Ferguson was named to replace him, the new head coach said his first priority “was to ease the stress, or maybe pain, of our players. That’s my first priority, is to retain the players that we have here – because we have a lot of great football players, here.”
He said some of Walker’s staff will choose to move on to other jobs. In making new hires, Ferguson said he wants “a staff that meets my vision, that has the same moral standards that I have, so that our players can hear one word from us.”
Though his specialty is offense, Ferguson has some experience coaching defense and working with special teams, he said. As head coach, he hopes to continue choosing the plays for his offense.
“I love callin’ ball plays. That’s my passion,” he said. “At this point in time, I’m going to continue to call the plays, I’m going to continue to coach the quarterbacks.”
He said that he will hire an offensive coordinator “to run the day-to-day operation of that.”
Concord is scheduled to begin fall football practice on Aug. 5 and will begin its season on Sept. 2 at home against Emory & Henry College.
