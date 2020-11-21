Fayette yellow, Patriots get green light

Midland Trail will get a chance to settle it on the field.
Fayette County showed up in yellow on Saturday evening's Covid-19 metrics color map released by the West Virginia Department of Education, meaning the Patriots will get to travel to St. Marys for their Class A quarterfinal game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
There was even better news for one other Class A team — unfortunately, at the expense of two others.
Saturday's map also revealed that Hardy County is in red and Wayne County is in orange. That resulted in a double forfeit between East Hardy and Tolsia, which were to meet in a Class A quarterfinal on Sunday.
That means Ritchie County, which defeated Greenbrier West 38-29 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, essentially receives a bye to the Class A state title game. That game is tentatively set to be played Dec. 6 at Wheeling Island Stadium, although the Secondary School Activities Commission told the Charleston Gazette-Mail this week that Covid numbers could force a change in venues.
One potential snag — Ritchie County was orange on Saturday evening's map, giving it two weeks to get back to gold or better.
There wasn't good news for several other teams in the state playoffs, and it started a bit earlier than normal.
Berkeley County went to red on Friday, postponing a pair of Class AAA quarterfinal games pitting Martinsburg against Bridgeport and Spring Mills against Cabell Midland. Berkeley was given until Saturday morning's map released by the Department of Health and Human Resources to get back down to orange.
The county remained red, forcing Spring Mills and four-time defending state champion Martinsburg to forfeit. Cabell Midland and Bridgeport will play in the semifinals next Sunday, Nov. 29 — if Cabell can get out of the orange category.
Also in Class AAA, Musselman will move on to the semifinals despite Berkeley's red status because Spring Valley could only play in their quarterfinal game if Wayne County improved from orange. That didn't happen, allowing the Applemen to advance for a semifinal meeting against South Charleston, which defeated Princeton 57-18 Friday night.
If Berkeley does not go gold, South Charleston — the No. 2 seed in Class AAA — will advance to the title game.
In Class AA, Sunday's quarterfinal between Elkins and Robert C. Byrd will go on as planned since Randolph (yellow) and Harrison (gold) are in the safe range.
All told, five of 24 state quarterfinal teams had their seasons ended by the color map.
