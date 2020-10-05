A pair of Fayette County high schoolers will seek to stamp themselves among West Virginia's elite prep golfers.
Midland Trail's Indy Eades and Oak Hill's Jack Hayes recently notched individual qualifying performances at their respective region golf tournaments to nail down their first-ever state tourney berths.
"My best showing (at regionals) was probably my freshman year, believe it or not," said Eades, a senior.
But, hard work and experience put him in position to finally get over the hump at the regional qualifying tournament. "I understood in the past three years I just had a tough day at regionals, got a tough break," said Eades. "This year, I knew going in that I had to grind it out, and I wasn't going to let one hole bother me, and just grind it out."
In adopting that approach, he shot an 82 at Pipestem Resort last Monday to earn co-medalist honors with Charleston Catholic's Evan Sayre in Class A Region 3.
"That was probably the toughest conditions I've ever played in," he said. "It rained on us for the first nine holes." That, and pin placement, made it a tough go.
"Pipestem can really sink its claws in if you don't hit it in the right spots. So I felt like I had a good game plan going in, and I kept it in the fairways."
Eades said the region event helped overcome a strange season for everyone. "It's been chaotic obviously, but with golf it hasn't been as bad because we can still come out here." He added it was "probably by far (his best season), just because of how much I've improved over the past few years."
Looking ahead to the state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, on the Speidel Course at Wheeling's Oglebay Park, Eades says, "I know the conditions are going to be tough again. I know the course is going to play really difficult. I'm just looking to go in there and grind out two good rounds and see where it puts me."
Eades will be joined at the state tournament by Oak Hill's Hayes, a junior who will compete in the Class AAA division.
"Jack's a great guy to play with," Eades said. "We just go out there and have fun playing golf, playing the game we love.
"I just hope me and Jack can go represent Fayette County good."
Of an uncertain season due to Covid-19, Hayes said, "I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know if we were going to play any, but I was prepared.
"I was just hoping we'd have regionals, and we did and we did pretty well there."
With a round of 78 on Wednesday, Hayes — also a Red Devil soccer standout — was one of two Class AAA Region 3 individual qualifiers. Greenbrier East's Kyle Ballard (81) was the other, and the Woodrow Wilson squad was runner-up and will be in the state team race.
He said his outing was "not necessarily" his best of the year. "I started out terribly," Hayes said. "I was like four-over through four holes, so I knew I had to start fighting back, which I did. I ended up four-over for the last 15 holes. I thought I fought back pretty well. I could have played better, but I could have played worse, though."
He is taking a cautious approach to the state tournament. "I don't really have a certain goal. I just know I need to play well. I just want to play well and see how I do. There's going to be a lot of good golfers there. I'm excited; it's all new to me."
And, it's a bonus that he gets to take the quest alongside Eades, Hayes said. "Me and Indy are good friends. We're both excited to try to represent Fayette County."
Shady Spring won the Class AA Region 3 championship and will be vying for the state title. One thing the Tigers have going for them — the reigning Class AA state individual champion, Todd Duncan.
The senior was the medalist at the region tournament with a 1-over 73. He will be joined by Tanner Vest (78), Jordy Townley (88) and Hayden Wood (99).
Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook (78) and Wyoming East’s Logan Miller (80) qualified as individuals. Cook finished runner-up at the West Virginia girls invitational on Sept. 1.
Woodrow will be making its first team appearance since 2017. Representing the Flying Eagles will be Mary Denny, who shot a 78 at the Region 3 tournament, Jonah Wilson (79), Zan Hill (80) and Tucker Lambert (91).
Register-Herald sports editor Gary Fauber contributed to this story.