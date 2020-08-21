Fayette golfers hit the links

Coaches and athletes statewide embraced the start of their Covid-19-delayed fall practices on Monday.
Throughout Fayette County and beyond, various teams went through their tentative first paces this week to prepare for planned upcoming seasons.
As of Thursday morning, Fayette County was listed in the yellow category in a statewide school system alert that features a color-coded map from the West Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Human Resources, and it indicates the seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in each county. The colors range from green, which is the best possible scenario, to red, which results in moving all learning to remote and ceasing all extracurricular activities. As of Thursday, Fayette had 6.4 cases per 100,000. Logan County, with 51.3 cases per 100,000, was the only county in red.
Yellow status allows athletic and extracurricular activities to be held and will permit spectators with limited tickets.
Among the early competitors to go head-to-head with fellow schools this week will be two Fayette golf squads — Midland Trail and Oak Hill. Midland Trail, in fact, hosted a match on Wednesday involving Pocahontas County, Summers County and Richwood at Bridge Haven Golf Club.
The Patriots and Red Devils will play 18 holes at Bridge Haven with Greater Beckley Christian and Summers County today at 10 a.m.
Midland Trail head coach Jeff Eades welcomes four experienced returnees this fall. And, Eades tells his players they “have a good chance” of advancing to state competition at year’s end.
Leading a trio of seniors is Indy Eades, who has “been shooting consistently in the 70s,” said coach Eades, who is assisted by David Dehart. The younger Eades worked hard over the summer, but his progress was derailed slightly by an injury suffered in a pickup basketball game.
Fellow seniors Griffen Nickell and Peyton Sheaves have both performed well in the past and will add solid contributions, and sophomore Bo Persinger complements their effort with his own skills.
All four are well-rounded athletes who play several other sports in Hico, their coach points out.
Jeff Eades says he hopes the Patriots can get over the hump this season. “We’ve come up short at the regionals twice,” he said.
As long as the Covid-19 numbers allow and schools remain open, the Patriots are eyeing a busy schedule leading up to regional and state competition. “We’ve got three or four matches every week. It’s just loaded.”
“I’m very excited,” fifth-year Oak Hill head coach Matthew Sydnor said recently. “This is probably the most excited I’ve been about a team.
“We’ve got a pretty deep golf team.”
The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t hampered offseason practice for golfers as much as some other athletes, he noted. “It hasn’t affected us much. Golfing is outside and they can do the social distancing thing. They’ve been out playing every day.”
Leading the way for the Red Devils, who move into the Class AAA ranks this year, will be junior Jack Hayes. “Jack will definitely be the leading golfer,” Sydnor said. “He has improved dramatically over the summer.”
First-year player Zane Wolfe, a junior, “came on very strong” in recent months and will be a big boost to the program. Senior Cayden Cox, a three-year team member, has also “improved a lot.” Freshman Ian Maynor will be expected to contribute strong performances, and seniors Joel Banks and Kathen Kizer will add to the mix as the Red Devils march on through the campaign.
“We’ve got only six, but that’s a pretty strong team,” said Sydnor.
Wednesday’s Results
Team scores
Midland Trail 129, Pocahontas County 130, Summers County 137, Richwood 145,
Individual scores
MT: Indy Eades 36, Bo Persinger 45, Peyton Sheaves 48, Griffen Nickell 50
PC: David Gibb 38, Hadden Mick 42, Ben Dunz 50, Michael Kane 52
SC: Michael Sprague 44, Sean Cooper 46, Ashton Basham 47, Peyton Miller 54
R: Tyler McCune 44, Aiden Miller 49, Joseph Casto 52, Addison Singleton 64