Fayette County teams opt out of testing

With the reality of not playing sports this week still stinging, Fayette County was one of three "orange" counties presented with the chance to get back on the field.
School officials declined.
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday a plan that would allow Fayette, Kanawha and Logan counties — all of which were orange on Saturday night's Covid-19 metrics map — a way of competing. Originally, any county in orange on the Saturday map would not be allowed to compete, but would still be permitted to practice.
Under Justice's proposal, athletes and coaching staffs from all teams — cross country, golf, soccer, football and cheer — as well as band and dance team members would be tested for Covid-19 immediately.
"If all the staff and athletes test negative, you are going to be allowed to play," Justice said. "If one person tests (positive), we are going to have to step back and absolutely are going to have to re-evaluate everything."
Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said principals from each school and Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart were among those in on a call after Justice's comments. Hough said coaches from each sport who originally had games scheduled for this week were given the chance for their team to participate in testing, and all opted not to. The county instead will follow the current guidelines.
Hough stressed that it was not an all-or-nothing edict and that each coach was allowed to make the individual decision.
"We had a meeting with our county and every coach in the county that had a game this week (not just football) and we collectively agreed to opt out of the testing and follow the original guidelines," Oak Hill athletic director Jeremy Buchanan said. "So no games for Fayette County this week. ... We collectively agreed so it wouldn't be upon one person."
Midland Trail football coach Frank Isaacs addressed the situation on his team's Facebook page.
"Midland Trail will be opting out of the testing for every student athlete and coach. We are following all of the protocols and guidelines provided by the Fayette County Board of Education and the Fayette County Health Department. It is in the best interest of our student athletes that we adhere to what the experts say and focus on what we can control here in our community. In saying that, we have to come together and do our part to slow the trending numbers."
Coaches also pointed to the possibility of false positive test results resulting in quarantines.
"The possible negative consequences that could result outweighed what is better for our programs," Meadow Bridge football coach Dwayne Reichard said. "We will continue as planned and hope to be in the yellow next week."
From a football standpoint, the problem with teams getting back to competition is that their opponents have moved ahead with rescheduling. Meadow Bridge was supposed to host Richwood, and Midland Trail was scheduled to go to Tolsia. Now, Richwood will travel to Tolsia on Friday.
Westside, which was supposed to host Oak Hill, has replaced the Red Devils with a home game against Mount View.
"Plus, if we were to get tested and be good to play, since we were in orange, there would have been no fans allowed at our games," Buchanan added.
A potential upside is Midland Trail and Oak Hill are considering an afternoon game on Labor Day, provided Fayette County goes to yellow on Saturday night's map. The game would be played at Oak Hill's John P. Duda Stadium.
That would give both teams two games in Week 2. Oak Hill is scheduled to host Princeton on Sept. 11, while Midland Trail is set to go to Meadow Bridge.
Justice, also the girls basketball coach at Greenbrier East, has made no secret of his desire for sports to be played. But he said Monday's proposal could also go a long way in helping schools be more prepared to open on Sept. 8.
"The underlying thing here is not so much, you know, 'Well, let's just get us back to playing.' That's not that," Justice said. "The underlying thing is just this: It will give us information. It will give us a lot of information. It will give us information that will aid those counties to get them out of the orange, possibly, before we go back into a situation where those kids are not allowed to go back to school. Because if we do that, and that's what happens, those kids are going to start off behind and they may not catch up."
One catch: This is the only week testing will be offered.
"This is a one-time deal," Justice said. "We're not going to go forward because we don't have the resources to go forward."
— Steve Keenan contributed to this story.