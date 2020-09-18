Fayette County in red; no football tonight

That didn't last long.
A few days of excitement gave way to further disappointment for Fayette County football players expecting to play tonight. With Covid-19 cases soaring, the county landed in the red on the state's color-coded metrics map Friday morning.
That means tonight's game between county rivals Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge has been canceled.
Oak Hill was supposed to play at Chapmanville, but that game was canceled Thursday night when the Logan County Board of Education ordered all athletics to remain inactive.
The three Fayette teams have not played as the season prepares for its third week. Teams in other fall sports had a small window to play this week but are also now shut down again.
Golf teams were able to play briefly before the color map was introduced.
Fayette was given a glimmer of hope of getting back to in-person instruction and returning to athletic competition when Gov. Jim Justice introduced a new color to the map — gold, which was inserted between yellow and orange to break up the wide range of cases represented by orange.
Originally, orange covered a range from 10 to 24.9 per 100,000 population. Now gold covers 10-14.9 and orange goes from 15-24.9.
The catch with the new color is that teams may only play teams from within their own county or teams from other gold counties.
Of course, the red status makes all of that moot. Fayette now has a long way to go to get back to gold.
Fayette was one of five red counties, joined by Monongalia, Putnam, Kanawha and Mingo. Putnam and Kanawha were already shut down; Mingo, like Fayette, was expecting to play tonight.
Woodrow Wilson is scheduled to travel to Morgantown next week, but that game is likely to be canceled.
