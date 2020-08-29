Fayette County goes orange

Friday was an encouraging night for football teams across West Virginia. Several teams played their one and only scrimmage, even if some got a little soggy because of the rain.
Saturday was a whole different story for one area county.
Fayette County was revealed as orange early Saturday in Covid-19 metrics, then stayed there on Saturday night’s color-coded map released by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Fall sports for all three county high schools and all middle schools are now unable to participate in games this week, although they are still allowed to practice.
Football, cross country, soccer and volleyball are all scheduled to begin this week across West Virginia. Golf, which lends itself to social distancing more easily than other sports, has already begun.
Fayette had an average of 12.46 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. The county has had a spike this week thanks to an outbreak of cases at Mount Olive Correctional Complex and Jail.
An average number of cases from 10 to 24.9 places a county in orange. Yellow represents an average from 3.1 to 9.9.
Orange counties have to get back to yellow and stay there for a seven-day rolling period before being able to resume competition.
Wyoming was in danger after starting Saturday in orange with an average of 10.51, but was able to get back to yellow after that number dipped down to 6.65.
Still, the news directly affects Wyoming County. Oak Hill’s football team had been scheduled to start the season Friday at Westside — a Wyoming County team.
David Moneypenny was to make his debut as Oak Hill’s head coach.
Also on the football field, Meadow Bridge was scheduled to open at home against Richwood, and Midland Trail was scheduled to play at Tolsia.
Other sports affected, according to schedules available on the Secondary School Activities Commission website, are:
Fayette County soccer — Boys: Midland Trail vs. Covington Boys School, Va. (Sept. 2); Oak Hill at Woodrow Wilson (Sept. 2). Girls: Oak Hill vs. Woodrow Wilson (Sept. 2).
Fayette County cross country — Oak Hill at Chick-fil-A Invitational in Beckley (Sept. 5).
Fayette County golf — Oak Hill at The Greenbrier (Sept. 1) and at Bridge Haven (Sept. 2).
Fayette County volleyball — Meadow Bridge at Montcalm (Sept. 4).
Also, Monroe County (32.82) is the only red county, meaning no practice or play for teams at James Monroe. If school was in session, county schools would go to remote learning on Monday.
Summers County is the only area county in green with an average of 1.70. Raleigh (4.48), Nicholas (5.83) and Greenbrier (4.12) are all yellow.
