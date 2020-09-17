Fayette County excited for return

For most counties around the state, week one of the football season felt like a return to normalcy.
Fayette County wasn’t one of those counties.
Coaches and athletes at Midland Trail, Oak Hill and Meadow Bridge have been patiently waiting to shed the orange designation on the color code map that has prevented them from playing any sports this year. Their patience was rewarded after Gov. Jim Justice announced a new color designation on Tuesday, gold, splitting up the orange which was deemed to be too broad. That was the green light Fayette needed.
“Good news isn’t even the word,” Midland Trail football coach Frank Isaacs said. “If you ever hear me saying before any season in the future like I need more time, just remind me of what happened this year, we’re ready to roll. I’m not going to lie, if we had another game canceled, it would’ve been hard to come back from that. The whole process was emotionally draining and it got worse with each week.”
When Isaacs broke the news to his team, the reaction restored the hope and positive feelings that have dwindled over the last few weeks.
“When we saw them at practice they kind of knew what was going on but I broke the news to them,” Isaacs said. “We were scheduled to play Richwood, but I told them Richwood had scheduled somebody else because they were in another county in a different color. Their heads dropped for a second until I told them we were going to play Meadow Bridge instead and they all jumped up. That’s probably the most excited I’ve seen a group of kids pre-game.”
As Isaacs noted, Midland Trail will play Fayette County rival Meadow Bridge as the new designation allows them to play teams in their own county or in counties with the same color designation.
Fayette County’s third team, Class AAA Oak Hill, had much of the same reaction when their new head coach Dave Moneypenny broke the news that they’d be traveling to Chapmanville for a game on Friday.
“The kids are super excited,” Moneypenny said. “The reality of it is setting in. You talk about all the scenarios we could run into and we had to patiently sit and wait. I think even when we got the confirmation we could play there was some disbelief because we had tried to play and be ready every week but the colors just didn’t match up here.”
Throughout the wait there were positives and negatives for all teams and Moneypenny tried to look at the positives in his case — coming back to coaching after a year off following the consolidation of Fayetteville where he was last the head coach.
“We had a shorter preparation period because of the virus so I do think we had a little more time to tie things up,” Moneypenny said. “I also think we need to play games to see exactly how well we’ve taken those things during practice though, so I see each side of that argument. I will say we have a really good group of kids here in Oak Hill and during all of this, we didn’t really have an issue keeping them motivated. They’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’ve been upset and disappointed with how things have gone but we really haven’t lost any participation.
Now that the games are on, there’s an added emphasis on each one.
With a shorter schedule, each win and loss carries more weight than ever before as it pertains to the playoff picture, adding pressure to perform, though the right approach to each game remains unclear.
“All of these kids have been gutting it out,” Moneypenny said. “You want to win, but that’s a conversation we’ve been having. Whether you go all in and chase those wins to make the playoffs or you try to get some kids in that might not have played. It’s tough because they’ve all gone through this together and the reality is we don’t know if we’ll have another game after this. We were fortunate to get this one. You just don’t know what the numbers will look like each day and we have to be aware of that.
“At the end of the day they want to play the game and they’re here to play the game. Giving the kids the experience to do that might be more important.”
