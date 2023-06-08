INSTITUTE – Summers County lineman Coen McClaugherty found out quickly that the ins and outs of changing a diaper for the first time are way more complicated than deciphering the ins and outs of his blocking assignment on any certain play.
There is no real playbook for parenthood. It’s more trial and error.
Unlike the other stars on hand for this week’s annual North-South Football Classic, McClaugherty found that out firsthand with the birth of his daughter Abrielle Rose last July, prior to the start of his senior year of high school.
“Having a newborn, it’s not easy,” McClaugherty said during a break from practice Tuesday at West Virginia State University. “She was born July 29, right there before fall practices started. Hats off to coach (Josh Evans), he helped me out a lot with the two-a-days.”
“He communicated well, and he wanted to be a part of the program,” Evans said. “There were days when he just couldn’t be there, and family comes first. We understood that, and the kids understood. But he did as much as the other kids. When he missed, he would run.”
“I was getting three hours of sleep, getting up for school, going to practice and coming back home and redoing it. I was up 20 hours a day. Thank God for my mom, too. She would take her some nights for me, actually two times a week. just to help me get some sleep. I’m very thankful for her and coach for helping me out with that big step I had.”
Being a young man, obviously, it was a massive responsibility.
“It jumps your age,” McClaugherty said. “You’re going from 17 (years old) all the way to 24. You have to know your responsibilities, what comes first and how to respond to everything that is thrown at you and how hard it’s going to be. You need to know you need to get this done no matter what and push yourself to get it done.”
In that way it helped him as a football player.
“Mentally, yes it did (make him a better player),” McClaugherty said. “Physically, I'm still a guy that wanted to hit other people. That was about all I had. Mentally it made me stronger and pushed me to do more things during the games.”
McClaugherty said it helped him in another way on the field. As far as football was concerned, the doting dad was having none of that on the field.
“I think I may have turned meaner just because of how tired I was,” McClaugherty said. “I didn’t want to put up with anything. In practice, no talk, I just wanted to get it done, get home. All that. It probably made me a meaner person (on the football field).”
He was also a versatile player for Summers County. He played guard, tight end, wingback and fullback for the Bobcats and scored five touchdowns as a senior.
“He was a really good Class A football player,” Evans said. “Inside the five it was virtually a guarantee he was going to get the ball and score a touchdown. He was unstoppable. We played him just about everywhere and he was football smart.”
Defensively he played end, tackle and linebacker.
The diaper changing was just a small part, but it illustrates the changes that come with the responsibility.
He was asked if it was harder to change a diaper or pick up a game plan.
“Definitely change a diaper the first time,” McClaugherty said. “That was actually hard. I had to have a nurse show me three or four times how to do it. Now, it takes about five seconds. It’s pretty quick now.”
In what will likely be his swan song as a player, McClaugherty is looking to have a little fun on the football field.
“A great time,” he said of what his goal was for the game. “A great time playing with these great players over here. There are 40 of us. The first day (Sunday) I was a little skeptical, we were all a little quiet. But as the day pressed on and it got to that night, we were all out in the hallway (at the team dorm) having a good time, talking. It didn’t take long. What I’m hoping to get out of here is a good time putting on the shoulder pads one more time.”
Evans said he will always remember a couple special moments for McClaugherty.
“His senior night, when he had the baby out there with him, that was special,” the coach said. “One of the coolest things I saw was him walking across that stage to get his diploma at graduation. We’re really proud of Coen.”
He has already hit the work force but has long range goals for his future.
“I’m actually a cook at Pipestem State Resort, and I’ve already been in (that job),” McClaugherty said. “My future plan is to get my welding certificate and then work at one of the mines that my dad works at and that would be my main job.”
The North-South Football Classic kicks off Saturday at noon at Black Eagles Stadium in South Charleston.
