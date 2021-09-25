RIPLEY — Leonard Farrow ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns to lead Oak Hill to a 47-26 victory over Ripley Friday night.
Farrow scored on runs of 75, 18, 7, 14 and 3 yards. He ran 15 times for an average of 14.9 yards per carry.
Quarterback Jacob Ward completed all six of his passing attempts for 132 yards and two touchdowns, one to Ethan Vargo-Thomas and the other to Braxton Hall.
Oak Hill (2-3) will host Cabell Midland on Oct. 1.
OH20 14 6 7—47
R67013—26
First quarter
OH L. Farrow 75 yd Run (kick fail)
R. Joey Ramsey 36 yd Run ( run failed)
OH Farrow 18 yd run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH Farrow 7 yd run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
Second quarter
R Ty Stephens to Ramsey 25 yd pass (Kaitlyn Lawrence kick)
OH Ward to Vargo-Thomas 36 yd pass (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH Ward to B Hall 25 yd pass (Vargo-Thomas kick)
Third quarter
OH Farrow 14 yd Run (kick fail)
Fourth quarter
R- Stephens to Brady Anderson 15 yd pass (Carter Cochran kick)
OH Farrow 3 yd run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
R. Stephens to Hunter Brown 8 yd pass
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH: Farrow 15-223, O Lewis 6-58, E Gray 4-47, Vargo-Thomas 2-32, A Baxter 2-9, T Rider 1-13; R: n/a
PASSING — J Ward 6-6-0-132
RECEIVING — Vargo-Thomas 2-73, B Hall 3-36, Jeremiah Jackson 1-23