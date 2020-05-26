Fans will get to witness pro sports in West Virginia

Tennis Hall of Famers Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi ushered in a new chapter of The Greenbrier's storied tennis past when they renewed their rivalry for the first-ever match at Center Court at Creekside in 2015.
In July, tennis will again play an important role at The Greenbrier, for far bigger reasons.
The Greenbrier and World TeamTennis confirmed on Tuesday that the WTT will hold its entire season at the White Sulphur Springs resort. The 63-match regular season will run every day July 12-30, with the semifinals to be played Aug. 1 and finals set for Aug. 2.
An impending deal was first reported Sunday by the New York Times.
Of utmost significance is the fact that the matches will be played in front of fans. While fan attendance is a major issue for other sports as they work on resuming or starting their seasons, the WTT announced that 500 fans will be allowed in the 2,500-seat stadium to allow a spectator experience while honoring social distancing guidelines.
The matches will be moved to the resort's indoor courts in cases of rain, but fans will not be allowed inside.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down sports all over the world, including pro tennis. The WTT is not affiliated with the ATP, WTA or the International Tennis Federation, but some of the sport's top stars are expected to be there for their first competition since March — and the first to be witnessed by fans in four months.
"This all came about pretty quickly," said Greenbrier Director of Public Relations and Content Cam Huffman. "There are a few people with the WTT organization and a few players who have been here. The WTT decided almost a month ago that it wanted to play its entire season at one location, and in searching for possible locations, The Greenbrier came up. Because of our fantastic facilities, the ability to contain everything on the property and the low rates of COVID-19 in West Virginia, it was a perfect fit."
West Virginia had 1,792 positive cases as of Monday night.
Carlos Silva, the WTT's chief executive officer, said in a statement that the league is "grateful to be able to play the 45th World TeamTennis season and present professional tennis to our sports-starved and tennis-starved audiences." The matches will be televised on the CBS Sports, ESPN and Tennis Channel networks.
“The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority. West Virginia has among the nation’s fewest cases of COVID-19 and I’m grateful to The Greenbrier, the city of White Sulphur Springs, and (Greenbrier President) Dr. Jill Justice for being so welcoming and allowing World TeamTennis to play on in 2020.”
Tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the WTT's co-founders in 1974. The league now consists of nine teams — the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County (Calif.) Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, 2018 and 2019 WTT champion Springfield (Mo.) Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington (D.C.) Kastles.
Each team consists of five players. The top four teams in the standings at the end of play on July 30 will meet in the semifinals and finals the weekend of Aug. 1-2.
Players confirmed by the WTT include 2020 Australian Open champion and world No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Philadelphia Freedoms), 2017 U.S. Open champ and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (Chicago Smash), Grigor Dimitrov (Orange County Breakers), the Vegas Rollers’ Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest and most accomplished doubles team in tennis history, Tennys Sandgren (Orlando Storm) and doubles specialists Rajeev Ram (Chicago), Jean-Julien Rojer (Springfield Lasers) and Neal Skupski (New York Empire), the 2019 WTT Male Most Valuable Player.
The WTT also announced in its release that the prize money for this season will be $5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from 2019. The winning team will also receive a $500,000 bonus.
The Greenbrier's relationship with tennis actually predates its time as a world class golf facility, starting in the 1890s when hotel guests played on the lawn in front of the resort’s Paradise Row cottages.
"From 1921 through 1937, the Mason and Dixon Championships were played here, determining the rosters for the Davis Cup," Huffman said. "Winners included Bill Tilden, Francis Hunter and Clifford Sutter. The U.S. Open Tennis Tournament was then held at The Greenbrier for five consecutive years, with professionals and amateurs, including golf legend Sam Snead, competing on The Greenbrier courts. In 1975, the Indoor Tennis Facility was constructed, and from 1975 though 1979, The Greenbrier hosted The World Senior Tennis Championships."
The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic was founded in 2012, with Sampras and John McEnroe meeting in the inaugural exhibition on the clay courts that sit just off the Old White TPC's No. 1 tee box. The event went on to attract such stars as Ivan Lendl, Andy Roddick, Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.
In 2015, the classic was moved to Center Court at Creekside, so named to reflect its location on the banks of famed Howard's Creek. Before the Tennis Classic, Sampras and Agassi played in a three-set exhibition that was delayed one day because of rain. The legends returned the next day and Agassi took a two-sets-to-one victory.
