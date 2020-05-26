Fans will get to witness pro sports in West Virginia

Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldA crowd of nearly 2,500 witnesses the first-ever match at Center Court at Creekside between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi June 20, 2015, at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The Greenbrier and World TeamTennis announced Tuesday that the entire WTT season will be held at the resort July 12-Aug. 2.