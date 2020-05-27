Fans help push Greenbrier over the top

World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva held a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon to discuss the league's announcement that it will hold its 2020 season exclusively at The Greenbrier.
He was actually at the White Sulphur Springs resort as the conference commenced. He pointed out that when he arrived there, he had his temperature checked.
That's important, of course, since the coronavirus pandemic has made such measures necessary. It's also a significant point because that attention is part of what ultimately made The Greenbrier the landing spot for the league's displaced 45th season, set for July 12 through Aug. 2.
As with everything else these days, the handling of all things safety was heavily considered in choosing a centralized location for the WTT. Traveling to and from nine cities was not an option with player safety the ultimate priority.
Many locations were considered, and West Virginia came out the big winner because of essentially one thing: fans.
Several sites in California, led by La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Orleans Stadium — the home of the WTT's Vegas Rollers — Austin, Texas, and Jacksonville, Fla., which recently hosted UFC 249, were all considered. In the end, The Greenbrier was the only venue that opened itself to allowing spectators. In keeping with the times, up to 500 fans will be allowed in the 2,500-seat Center Court at Creekside — 20 percent capacity — leaving plenty of room for social distancing.
"It was probably the last thing that put it over the top, but there were also so many positives about it," Silva said. "One place. The hotel. Being able to keep everyone together. Being able to walk in the same environment throughout the whole three weeks was another important piece that The Greenbrier also had a checkmark on. A few other places did. ... Many factors went in, along with West Virginia being on the lower side of (COVID-19) incidents track and data on how all the states have done. Also great support from (West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice) and great support from the resort.
"The thing that put it over the top, maybe the final positive piece was being able to put 20 percent of fans in there so that fans can also feel the excitement of World TeamTennis coming back and being one of the first live sports leagues that's coming back."
Safety in the face of the pandemic was the prevailing theme during Wednesday's call. Silva is confident in the plan set forth by both The Greenbrier and WTT and said a final set of guidelines will be released next week.
He said the WTT has monitored the approach to reopening taken by NASCAR and UFC, as well as Sunday's Champions of Charity golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Also, players will not be leaving and returning during their three weeks at The Greenbrier.
"As of now, when I'm in my meetings here, everyone on staff is required to wear a mask," Silva said. "If you're getting a coffee, if you're having breakfast, even the daily venue staff are all wearing masks while they are working with us. The guests that are here on site are only required to maintain social distancing, and if you'd like to wear a mask you can, obviously. We're looking at those same guidelines for how we address the fans.
"From a player perspective, we are working with both the resort and the governor's office around how that testing will work on the way in and what the daily temperature checks will be for players that are then entering the court on a daily basis. So there will be medical and daily checks associated with that."
As for how often players will be tested and what happens if a player tests positive, Silva said that situation remains fluid because the answers are different state to state. That will be part of the final guidelines published next week.
