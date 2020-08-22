Fan attendance guidelines present schools with challenges

Fans will be allowed to attend fall sports in West Virginia. A small number of fans, but fans nonetheless.
The Secondary School Activities Commission released guidelines for schools to follow regarding fan attendance for fall sports on Friday. The number of spectators allowed will be extremely restricted, but it seems to be mostly well received considering the alternative.
“I think we’re all in the same situation. Everybody is tickled to death that the kids have the opportunity to have some sort of season,” Shady Spring athletic director Donald Barnett said. “It’s not ideal and obviously it’s not what anybody wants, but at least these kids have the opportunity to play, at least before something drastically changes.”
The SSAC guidelines are based on the county color code introduced last week that will be used to determine whether schools go to remote learning and if extracurricular activities are canceled. Each color represents the average number of Covid-19 cases in a county per 100,000 people.
Originally, the metric represented a seven-day average, but Gov. Jim Justice changed that to a 14-day average for counties with populations under 16,000.
Green (0-3) and yellow (3.1-9.9) are the desired levels. Counties in orange (10-24.9) will not be permitted to play games but will be able to practice. Counties in red (25 and over) will have schools closed and go to remote learning, and all extracurricular activities will be canceled.
For purposes of fan attendance, requirements will differ somewhat from sport to sport.
For golf and cross country, counties in green and yellow will allow only immediate household members (parents and siblings, for example) of athletes and coaches to attend.
That applies only to green counties for soccer, football, volleyball and cheer. For those sports, any county in yellow will permit only the parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses.
Barnett said at Shady Spring it is agreed that “band, cheer and dance, along with football, are all part of the show on Friday nights. We will account for those family members before settling on the number of tickets.”
Face coverings are required of fans to attend volleyball matches and cheer tournaments. In golf, cross country, soccer and football, face coverings are required if social distancing cannot be maintained.
The guidelines will be revisited after the second week of the season. All sports except football can begin play Sept. 2. Football games can start Sept. 3.
The SSAC also offered recommendations for individual schools to follow, including presales for tickets and assigned seating. Schools are also encouraged to work with local health departments to develop a plan for concession sales.
Separate entrances and restrooms for home and visiting spectators are also recommended if possible. Frequent public address announcements regarding social distancing and face coverings are expected and social distancing should be maintained.
With the guidelines introduced, now comes the hard part for each school.
“We will have a meeting next week for more guidance,” Oak Hill athletic director Jeremy Buchanan said.
Challenges that await include ticket sales and the exchange of money, as well as concessions operations. The SSAC recommended in July schools provide pay-per-view options to make up for revenue lost from the lack of ticket sales.
“We just need everybody to understand that we are all in this together,” Barnett said.
l l l
The latest color-coded map was released on Saturday night. Fayette, Wyoming, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties are all green, while Raleigh and Summers are both yellow. Monroe County slipped into the orange category, which means teams at James Monroe will not be allowed to scrimmage or play games this week.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and
follow on Twitter @GaryFauber