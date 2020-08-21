Fan attendance guidelines for fall sports released

The Secondary School Activities Commission released guidelines for schools to follow regarding fan attendance for fall sports on Friday.
The guidelines are based on the county color code introduced last week that will be used to determine whether schools go to remote learning and if extracurricular activities are canceled. Each color represents the average number of Covid-19 cases in a county per 100,000 people.
Originally, the metric represented a seven-day average, but Gov. Jim Justice changed that to a 14-day average for counties with populations under 16,000.
Green (0-3) and yellow (3.1-9.9) are the desired levels. Counties in orange (10-24.9) will not be permitted to play games but will be able to practice. Counties in red (25 and over) will have schools closed and go to remote learning, and all extracurricular activities will be canceled.
For purposes of fan attendance, requirements will differ somewhat from sport to sport.
For golf and cross country, counties in green and yellow will allow only immediate household members (parents and siblings, for example) of athletes and coaches to attend.
That applies only to green counties for soccer, football, volleyball and cheer. For those sports, any county in yellow will permit only the parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses.
Face coverings are required of fans to attend volleyball matches and cheer tournaments. In golf, cross country, soccer and football, face coverings are required if social distancing cannot be maintained.
The guidelines will be revisited after the second week of the season. All sports except football can begin play Sept. 2. Football games can start Sept. 3.
The SSAC also offered recommendations for individual schools to follow, including presages for tickets and assigned seating. Schools are also encouraged to work with local health departments to develop a plan for concession sales.
Separate entrances and restrooms for home and visiting spectators are also recommended if possible. Frequent announcements regarding social distancing and face coverings are expected and social distancing should be maintained.
Schools will be meeting next week to further discuss the guidelines.
