Family ties: Sports bind Goodson family

If you have followed the exploits of Independence football or baseball this past year, you’ve no doubt heard about this Goodson kid.
You know, the all-state football player who made some highlight reel plays last year and would play a huge role in helping the Patriots advance to the state tournament in baseball.
You need only watch the Little League players flock around him after the Patriots beat Shady Spring 5-1 to claim the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 crown to know who the man was that night. It was his two-run home run that broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning.
Yes, Cyrus Goodson has indeed had a huge year at Independence.
We’ll just let proud big brother Atticus tell you about how important that home run was in the big scheme of things. It was the family jewel of highlights.
“That home run was the biggest thing for us as a family,” Atticus Goodson said. “Without that home run we weren’t playing in the regional championship. I don’t think we win that game without that home run. I was way more excited about it than he was. He was like, ‘Oh, well, I hit a home run.’ I was like, ‘No, you saved our season.’”
Now understand that Atticus has, in fact, pieced together a pretty nice resumé of big plays himself. Obviously, he is the Kennedy Award candidate, a first-team all-stater in football and baseball. He is the guy with highlights, like a stiff-arm that flattened a player on a touchdown run against Nicholas County, his complete-game victory against Shady in that third game of the sectional tournament or leaping over Shady Spring catcher Parker Redden trying to score — not legal but still a heck of a leap — earlier in that series.
Cyrus watches and he sees what is going on. He understands, especially when it comes to football.
“Last year we didn’t throw the ball much,” he said, noting the success of the run game in Independence football. “I did everything I could. Where he was the Kennedy Award candidate, everybody knows him. Like when they think of Independence, they think of Atticus Goodson. My whole life he has been above me, but here lately it’s kind of catching up a little bit.”
But, hey, he is human, right? He said the long shadow cast by a Kennedy Award candidate for the brother is annoying at times. But typically he handles it with a joke.
“It kind of gets old but at the same time I’m happy for him getting all this publicity and everything,” Cyrus said. “It gets a little overboard, though, people taking about him and not me.”
His mom Melissa, an all-state athlete at Woodrow Wilson, knows how much that home run meant.
“I have never been happier for a human being in my life as I was for him,” she said. “He seems to handle that very well. He works extremely hard. He is out on the football field year around, and in the weight room. He fills his job on the football field very well. He handles his brother’s notoriety very well knowing that his day may be coming as well.”
In fact, the home run might have ushered in that day already.
“Everybody was talking about him, blah, blah, blah, and I hit that home run and they just switched. They switched sides,” he said with a typical amount of Cyrus Goodson wit. “After the game usually all the Little Leaguers are on him, talking to him. I hit (the home run) and now all of them are on me.”
l l l
The family that plays together, stays together.
And for the Goodson family, the games never seem to stop. Literally.
There is no offseason at the Goodson house.
This family of athletes has been playing games for a long time.
Father John was an all-state offensive lineman on the Fayetteville team that won the 1992 Class A state championship, and went on to play college football at Concord. In the winter he was a wrestler.
The rest of the time he bailed hay. Lots of hay at the Riner Dairy on Gatewood Road between Fayetteville and Oak Hill.
In fact, he would often be bailing hay in the summer and then ride his bike to practice in August.
Quick story.
Fayetteville’s legendary coach Frank Spangler was chatting to a sports writer one day. “Do you know how much Goodson over there benches (bench presses?),'” Spangler said, motioning at his 6-foot-6, nearly 300-pound lineman. The sports writer said he did not know.
“Well if you find out, let me know. He’s never been in the weight room. All that strength is from bailing hay.”
And Goodson was plenty strong.
Somewhere in the heart of the offensive lineman, John says he always had that dream to be one of the skill guys like his boys, Atticus a running back, Cyrus a receiver.
Ironically, John’s career rushing total is two yards.
“One of the fondest memories I ever had, we were playing Mount Hope, and that was the year we beat them 7-2, and went on to win the state title,” John said. “I was the back man for the punt team. Coach Spangler called a fake punt that centered the ball off to me. That was my moment to shine. In my whole career I had two rushing yards, but I got that first down. I think I tripped over my feet after that.”
Mother Melissa appeared in state tournaments in both basketball and volleyball at Woodrow Wilson, where she was on the team that went to the state championship game.
Uncle Chris was an all-state fullback and went on to play the same position at Marshall.
And now, sons Atticus Goodson and Cyrus Goodson are two of the top multi-sport athletes in southern West Virginia.
As mentioned, Atticus is a candidate for the Kennedy Award this season, given to the state’s top football player.
Last season — a Covid shortened season — Atticus rushed for 1,618 yards in eight games and scored 25 touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. In two seasons (he didn’t play as a freshman), Goodson has rushed for 3,385 yards and 44 touchdowns and he has 26 career receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns. Independence went 6-3 and lost to eventual state champion Fairmont Senior the Class AA quarterfinals.
In baseball he hit .405 in the leadoff spot for the Patriots, with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 48 runs and 19 RBIs, and was 4-1 on the mound.
He also took a page from John’s book and wrestled this season, though he was cut short of the state meet by Covid.
Atticus said he is a baseball player who is playing football, hardly a comfort to a defensive opponent trying to tackle him.
He said the challenge of baseball is what attracted him to the sport at an early age.
“It’s hard,” he said. “Football, if you have a good line, a good team, sometimes it’s not as hard to do good. Basketball, if you have a good team it’s not hard to do good. Wrestling, it’s very hard. That’s another reason I did it. I like something that I’m not good at so I struggle with it. Baseball is just hard. You are never going to be consistently good year around. You’re going to have bad games. I like failing; it makes me want to work harder.”
In July alone, Atticus has attended blue-chip showcase tournaments in Indiana and Georgia.
Yet it is football where he is best known.
“There is a lot more publicity from football stuff, it gets around a lot more,” he said. “Baseball, you don’t really get anything from it. You just go out there and compete and that’s kind of what I like about it.”
If he could live on an island, with a gun and a fishing rod, he would survive. Attention doesn’t necessarily drive Atticus Goodson.
But he has thought about the Kennedy. It’s not something he dwells on, though.
“It’s not crazy important, but it would be something cool to add to the collection one day,” he said. “The Kennedy is something that shows you are good, but just because you don’t win the Kennedy doesn’t mean you aren’t good at the sport. It is something that would be cool to have but it’s not something I’m looking forward to. I’d rather go out and play.”
And Cyrus just might be one of the top receivers in the state by the time all is said and done. Last season he caught 15 passes for 431 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.
And, basketball just might be his best sport.
In a Covid-abbreviated basketball season he appeared in 13 games and averaged 17.2 points per game. He scored in double figures in all but one game — scoring nine against Wyoming East in the second meeting between those teams — with a high of 25 against Nicholas County, 24 against Westside and 23 against Class A champion Man.
He and Michael McKinney (19.9 ppg) missed the Westside sectional tournament game when the Patriots lost by just one, 51-50.
It was basketball that Cyrus preferred coming up, but after last season he has now switched his allegiance to football, and hopes to move on to the next level in that sport.
“I always loved basketball my whole life, but since last year it became football,” Cyrus said. “I never played football much growing up, I stopped playing football in first grade. Then I played again in fourth grade and didn’t play again until last year.”
He stood out at a handful of camps and he was typically challenged by the best defensive backs in the camps. Coach John H. Lilly had mentioned in June that the junior receiver has been nearly unable to be guarded this summer.
He is high on Logan Phalin, who looks to take over the quarterback role from graduated QB Isaiah Duncan.
He and Phalin, along with receiver Trey Bowers and receiver/running back Judah Price, were on the field working on patterns Sunday afternoon.
l l l
As good as the Goodsons are on the fields and courts of play around Coal City and Beckley, they are even better off it.
John and Melissa are more proud of that than the bundles of accolades they collect for their athletic exploits.
“I’ve heard a lot of compliments and as a parent you kind of like that more than just hearing about the sports. You want to see them develop as young men,” John said.
They started off learning that etiquette when they were cutting their athletic teeth.
And that was early.
“They started when they were little, they never came inside,” Melissa said. “They literally were playing something from daylight to dark. We tried to get them involved in sports early.”
“We figured they were going to do something with it because they always had some kind of ball, football, basketball, baseball, wiffle ball,” John said. “They were so aggressive about whatever sport they were playing in the yard at that time. They were really competitive.”
Given John’s offensive lineman pedigree, they figured the boys might morph into high school linemen one day. It never happened. Atticus is a rugged 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back, Cyrus about a 6-2, 180-pound receiver.
These days John is trying to learn about their other sports.
“My wife laughs at me because I still don’t know a lot about basketball and baseball,” he said. “I always have to look at her and ask, 'Is that legal?' 'What’s that called?' But it’s been enjoyable watching and learning.”
Melissa said instructions given to the boys from her past experience, and that of John, is simple advice.
“Just give everything you’ve got. If you work hard and give it everything you’ve got, all the good things will fall in line,” she said.
l l l
As for the attention, Atticus said he doesn’t necessarily feel bad that he gets a little bit more than his brother. He isn’t necessarily his brother’s keeper, but realizes that he doesn’t need to be, with Cyrus more than earning his own headlines.
Remember the home run?
“I don’t feel bad for him anymore,” Atticus said. “I did a while ago, where I was in high school and he was in middle school I’d do something up here and somebody would be like, ‘That’s your brother up doing this or that.’ I think that now that he is here, I think he has proven himself. I think it’s more along the lines of him starting to do his own thing. Who knows, maybe soon, if he works hard, I’ll live in his shadow.”
Both are more than casting their own long shadows these days.