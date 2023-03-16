Eli Allen’s game started at a high level. He is hoping to finish the same way.
It all started in the backyard with some high-caliber pickup games when he and step-twin and teammate Josh Burks and cousin Brody Davis of Morgantown got together.
Allen, Burks and their James Monroe teammates are hoping to punch their ticket to the state championship game when they battle Clay-Battelle in the Class A semifinals Friday at 1 p.m.
That’s three legitimate first-team all-stater players, and guys who are trying to help their respective teams repeat as state champions.
Add another cousin, Ian Cline, one of the state’s premier Class AAA running backs at Greenbrier East, and you have the makings of some serious backyard battle royales.
“They got after it, they got after each other, but as competitive as they were, I don’t remember it ever breaking into fights,” Allen’s dad Rodney, a former two-way athlete (football and baseball) at WVU and one-time Atlanta Braves farmhand as a pitcher. "Those four are very little trouble. You could leave those kids alone in the house and come back and nothing is broken. When I was coming up me and my cousins were always breaking my grandma's stuff.”
That doesn’t mean the four weren’t highly competitive. And that has helped lead them to the height of the high school basketball (and football) hierarchy in the state.
Allen, a two-time first-team all-state player, took it to the highest level on Wednesday when he was named Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He is the first Class A player to win the award since Wheeling Central’s Chase Harler (WVU) in back-to-back years (2015-16). Richwood’s Jay Hewitt (2000) is the only other Class A player to win the award.
“Absolutely I think that paved the way, it started them competing from a very early age,” Rodney Allen said. “I know how much it helped Eli and Josh and I think all the boys would agree to that. Being in different areas they weren’t always together. Josh and Eli were, obviously, but when they got together on holidays or in the summer, they were always competing whether it was baseball, football or basketball.”
The family that plays together, stays together. When Davis played Tuesday night in the quarterfinals prior to Allen’s game, Allen was there watching his cousin. After his game ended, Davis was back in the stands watching Allen and Burks. Cline was at the tournament supporting his cousins.
In southern West Virginia, fans have gotten to see the Mavericks ascend to the top of the pecking order among Class A teams, winning the title last season and hoping for a repeat this year. While Allen’s basketball skills are recorded on a stat sheet, Allen has also received high marks in other areas.
Meadow Bridge coach Brandon Wickline pointed it out in January when he sent out a picture of Allen picking up trash around the team bench after a game against his Wildcats in Oak Hill. “Here is the best player in the state picking up trash around the team bench” he wrote in a text message he sent to several in the media.
Typically, that job falls to freshmen on the team.
“I don’t look at it as a freshman (job),” Allen said. “I do it myself. I’m not going to have it on someone else. We’ve always done it. My AAU coach (Gary Crawford) was always big on cleaning up the bench so somebody else doesn’t have to pick up your own trash. That just kind of stuck with me.”
"You want to teach your kids the right way to do things, and I might have had something to do with it but his AAU coach Gary Crawford and Matt (Sauvage, his coach at James Monroe) also instilled that in him,” Rodney said.
He had chances to go other places, to transfer to a prep school or bigger school, but chose to stay at James Monroe.
“I didn’t want to let down my community,” Allen said. “I’ve been here three years and I didn’t want to leave my fourth year. I love it here. It’s home, and I didn’t want to leave it.”
He will at some point and said he will get to the process of making a college decision after the Mavericks' season is over.
“I’m listening to everyone,” Allen said. “I’m not making any kind of decision until after the season is over.”
Another hot item has been the talk of player of the year, a subject that Allen tried to avoid most of the season, but he acknowledges that he would like to win the Evans Award, it’s long history emblematic of the state’s top player, to go with the Gatorade award.
His teammates are believers.
“Eli can do anything and everything,” said Burks. “The stuff that he can do is just ridiculous. The crazy passes he makes, the crazy shots he makes, the tough finishes through contact, he plays defense solid.”
As his high school clock ticks down with at best two games left if the Mavericks win Friday against Clay-Battelle, it’s more than the game Allen said he will miss.
“I’ve built so many good relationships with the whole team, I mean everybody, and I’m going to miss that,” Allen said. “We will have those relationships for life. And the community having our backs, showing up for every game, the little kids loving to come to our games. I don’t want to take that for granted.”
