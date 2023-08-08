Shady Spring has built itself quite the reputation among volleyball circles. The Tigers lost only two seniors coming off last season’s fourth straight Class AA state championship game appearance.
Of course, one of those players was last season’s West Virginia Sports Writers Association and Gatorade player of the year. The other was a two-time first-team all-stater, making them two significant losses.
And now the Tigers have a new head coach. All of that will likely lead other teams to feel like this is the year to get them.
Brantlea Wood is well aware of that.
“I think people are going to look at us as not where we were,” said Wood, who takes over the program after Kelly Williams resigned following last season. “I think that (talent) is going to be pretty evenly distributed on the floor. We’ve got hitters all the way across, we’ve got hitters on the back row that can hit, we’ve got defense. I think everybody on the floor will be a threat.
“So, yes, I think there will be people who look at this as not as strong a team as it has been in the last few years. But I kind of like that challenge. I think the girls are going to enjoy the challenge and still hold the standard of where Shady volleyball has been and is going to continue to be.”
It may be Wood’s first year, but there is unlikely to be any need for transition. Wood was an assistant coach last season, and even before that she had been with most of the players on the travel circuit.
The two players gone are Meg Williams, the state player of the year who amassed 1,541 kills and 1,123 digs in a career that saw her garner first-team all-state honors four times, and Chloe Thompson, who had 533 kills and 383 digs as a senior on her way to a second straight first-team selection. Both are now at Concord.
Considerable credentials, yes, but the Tigers are not exactly starting over. Two seniors remain and are among the four starters returning from last year’s state runner-up. Camille Testerman is a middle hitter and Haley Sweeney a setter.
Wood is currently without an assistant, but Testerman and Sweeney have stepped up.
“They’ve made it really easy to come in,” Wood said. “We all are kind of laid back for the most part, but we all have an understanding of the goal — the goal is the state championship. Since I haven’t had an assistant, they have also helped make me comfortable, make sure we are kind of following suit with everything. And if I forget something they try to let me know.
“I really don’t have words for how much help they have been.”
That familiarity has lent itself to a smooth offseason and should carry over to the season, which will begin Aug. 26 at home with a tri-match versus Huntington and George Washington.
“It’s made it easier because I’ve had almost all of them at some point in club, with the exception of just a couple,” Wood said. “Being an assistant last year also helped make me pretty familiar and comfortable with everybody. It’s been easy in that aspect, having relationships already built. There’s been no awkwardness. … They understand where they’re at, and they know how to take me, too, because sometimes I’m a little (pauses) sarcastic.”
Good-natured, of course.
Sisters Rachel Mann and Reagan Mann — junior and sophomore, respectively — are also back. Rachel was an outside hitter last season and Reagan setter and right hitter.
Junior libero Kadence Stump and sophomore hitter Alivia Stover also saw plenty of court time last season. Wood said she also expects some freshmen to have an impact on both varsity and JV.
“It’s going to be competitive,” she said. “It was really hard to separate them (after tryouts), because they’re all right there. It kind of comes down to heart and hustle and attitude for what’s going to set them apart. They also know that they could be flip-flopped at any time.
“This is a really competitive group, a really good group, which I’ve been really fortunate to have my first year.”
