Famed youth wrestling coach to hold clinic in Oak Hill

Oak Hill wrestling coach David Vincent got to know Mike Krause when he took his son Dawson to one of Krause's camps. He decided he wanted to have Krause put on a clinic here in southern West Virginia.
Vincent wasn't alone in that thinking.
"I saw that he was coming through the area, and between me and Matt Osborne — we were texting him at the same time," Vincent said of the head coach at Woodrow Wilson. "Matt beat me by about 30 seconds."
Krause put on a clinic in Beckley and Vincent brought it up.
"I made a point of that," he said. "So he said, 'I'll just stop by there, too.'"
That was last month, but the area has not seen the last of Krause. He will return to Oak Hill Monday for a three-day camp for all ages and all levels as part of his NXT LVL Wrestling Academy. The camp will run Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., then Tuesday and Wednesday will go 4-6 p.m. and then 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Krause is based in Detroit and was named the Youth Wrestling Coach of the Century by Flowrestling. He holds clinics all over the nation throughout the year and has been a clinician at some of the most prestigious stops in the country.
"I've had the opportunity to be around him a handful of times the past five or six years," Vincent said. "He is extremely knowledgeable and a very technical teacher. Kids get a workout when he is around them. We are fortunate to have a teacher of this magnitude in southern West Virginia not just traveling through but to be here for three days."
Cost for the five-session camp is $175 per wrestler, or $275 for sibling families.
Vincent said the knowledge available at the camp will be invaluable in the offseason for wrestlers to prepare for the high school season starting in November.
"It will be very informative," Vincent said. "I encourage everyone to bring a notebook and take notes on the information you will learn."
To register or for more information, call Vincent at 304-590-7288 or email him at vincentdavidm17@gmail.com.
