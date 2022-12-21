The Fallen Heroes Tournament will make its debut Thursday, but the desire came about long ago.
The inaugural two-day wrestling tournament will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Wrestling on Thursday will start at 11 a.m., then Friday gets started at 10 a.m.
The tournament will honor Jeff Taylor and Chuck Smith, two former wrestlers at Independence High School who were killed in the line of duty.
Taylor, a 1993 graduate, was a Navy SEAL who was one of 16 on board a Chinook helicopter that was shot down by enemy fire during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Smith, who graduated in 1995, was in the Marine Corps for four years then returned to serve with the City of Beckley Police. He was shot and killed by a drug dealer during an arrest in 2006.
Both Taylor and Smith were state placewinners.
"(The idea has) been there for quite some time," said Independence head coach Cliff Warden. "Being teammates of both of those guys, wanting to do something special for them in their name."
The tournament also serves area teams well, giving them a chance to compete in quality matches close to home.
"We've always wanted to host a solid tournament to help us bring in some good teams and not travel a weekend and do it here," Warden said.
Twenty high schools and 20 middle schools committed to compete.
High school teams are Williamstown, Greenbrier west, Johnson Central, Ky., Nicholas County, Ravenswood, Shady Spring, Midland Trail, Liberty, Richwood, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Riverside, PikeView, George Washington, Independence, Woodrow Wilson, Nitro, Larue County, Ky., and Man.
Middle school teams are Independence, Park, Beckley-Stratton, Shady Spring, Oak Hill, Summersville, Fayetteville, Western Greenbrier, Eastern Greenbrier, Johnson County Ky., Hurricane A, Hurricane B, West Fairmont, Williamstown, Ravenswood, Barboursville, Midland Trail, Ripley, Charles Town and Cameron.
Unfortunately, some teams may be forced to back out because of a winter storm that is forecast to hit the area. The brunt of the impact is predicted to hit Friday, not in the form of snow but with bitterly cold air and wind chills well below zero that could cause wet roads from Thursday's rain to freeze rapidly.
"With the weather set to turn bad Friday, we've already got some teams that are in question whether their counties (board of education) will let them travel," Warden said.
There will be eight mats, with high schools competing on all eight to start the day Thursday until 5 p.m. before giving way to the middle schools. On Friday, the mats will be split between the high school and middle school teams and the tournament will be repooled based on Thursday's results.
There will be three pools of six on Thursday with each team getting five matches. On Friday, the top two from each pool will wrestle each other.
"The best of the best will all wrestle one another," Warden said, "and then, according to how you finish, if you finish on the bottom end of that, then you're going to wrestle guys that have been beaten up on."
