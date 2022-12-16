One thing I like about Independence head wrestling coach Cliff Warden is the fact that he always thinks big. The three-time West Virginia Wrestling Coach of the Year is now taking on another huge challenge. Of course, he has lots of help.
Next Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday Dec. 23, the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Civic Center (Armory). Twenty high school teams and 20 middle school teams will participate in the round robin competition. Wrestling will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday.
Warden wanted to honor two former Patriot wrestlers who ultimately gave their lives in the line of duty.
Growing up, Jeff Taylor wrestled for the Sophia Youth Team and Sophia Junior High School. He then participated in wrestling at Independence under coach Ed Gilson. During his senior year he placed in multiple tournaments and was a state placewinner in the 140-pound class.
He graduated in 1993 and enlisted in the Navy. Jeff loved the Navy and completed the rigorous Navy Seal training in 2000. In June 2005, during the Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan, his Chinook Helicopter was shot down by a rocket propelled grenade. There were 16 on board. Sadly, all 16 were killed trying to rescue fellow SEALS who were pinned down by enemy fire.
Taylor was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. He is buried in the Arlington National Cemetery. There was also a book and movie released called "Lone Survivor" that depicted the bravery of all those involved.
Like Taylor, Chuck Smith came up through the wrestling program in the Sophia area and wrestled for Coach Gilson at Independence. He also placed in numerous tournaments and finished fourth in the state in 1995 at 112 pounds.
Chuck served four years in the Marine Corps and returned home to join the Beckley City Police Force. While working for the city he also was a referee for youth and middle school matches and helped me for two years coaching at Park Junior High School. He coached one year at Woodrow Wilson when the program was about to fold and no one else applied for the job. He also found time to work with several of the youth squads.
In August 2006, during an arrest, Chuck was shot and killed by a local drug dealer.
After his death and Honor Guard funeral, Chuck was then honored by the WV Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with the Distinguished American Award.
Both Taylor and Smith gave their lives protecting our American citizenry. Fittingly, both were Patriots representing our country and wrestling Patriots at Independence High School.
Not only will the tournament participants get to enjoy some great wrestling but two special gifts will be presented at the awards ceremony. In honor of these Fallen Heroes, Jeff Taylor and Chuck Smith, two $1,000 scholarships will be presented to selected high school wrestlers. The winners will be chosen for their citizenship, civic activities and character. Here's to a great tournament!
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Timmy Boggs, local iconic golfer and a big wrestling fan.
