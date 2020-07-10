Fall sports practices to begin Aug. 17

Nothing is for sure these days, but there is a plan in place for the start of fall sports in West Virginia.
The start date for fall sports practices has been pushed back to Aug. 17, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Friday.
Executive Director Bernie Dolan made the announcement at Gov. Jim Justice's virtual press briefing. It comes two days after Justice announced that school will start no earlier than Sept. 8 for all 55 West Virginia counties.
Fall sports practices were originally set to begin Aug. 3, except for volleyball, which was set to begin Aug. 10.
“As we worked from there (the Sept. 8 return to school), we worked backwards, because you have to have to have 14 practices to safely participate,” Dolan said. “So we had to get to a starting date that allowed us to have that.”
While all sports will begin practice Aug. 17, the start dates for games will be staggered. Golf, for instance, can begin Aug. 24 because, as Dolan pointed out, it lends itself to social distancing.
Cross country, cheerleading, soccer and volleyball can begin competing Sept. 2.
“All those are a week or so later than their normal (start) times,” Dolan said. “They all have the flexibility to change their schedules and therefore, instead of playing one game a week or two, you might have to squeeze in a third in order to get all your games.”
The first football games can be played Thursday, Sept. 3.
“We think (football) is a great way to bring the community back together,” Dolan said. “Everybody will be back in full swing by the time we walk into school on that next Tuesday. We think it’s a great opportunity for our kids and for our schools to be the center of their community again and be the hub and drive what goes on in their community.”
No specific guidelines regarding social distancing were released, but Dolan implored everyone to place safety above all else.
“You have to wear a mask. You’re going to need to be socially distant and wear a mask, especially indoors. And outdoors. Any time you can, do that,” Dolan said. “And I tell people, it’s up to the public to decide whether or not we’re going to have athletics this fall. Because you’re the one who will wear the mask and take the social distancing and wash your hands. It sounds like it’s an easy thing for everybody to get on board. So if you’re the one who is not social distancing, not wearing a mask, you very well could be the one. You’re setting an example to somebody not to follow and then that hurts all of our chances of participating.
“So we will be asking you to social distance. We will probably have limitations on attendance. We haven’t set what those are and I’m sure they may vary from community to community and from sport to sport. But we ask you, as the community, if you want this, you have easy things to do. You can be a good role model and do it. Put your mask on in public. I know it’s annoying. I know it’s uncomfortable. But everybody felt what happened in the spring. Nobody liked (having) no athletics. Everybody was frustrated. So to me, it’s a small task to say, be a good role model, wear your mask when you’re in public, socially distance.”
Dolan was sure to point out this plan could take on a different look later on.
“As we move forward, this changes from time to time. In the spring, we had different schedules trying to get the (basketball) tournaments in,” he said. “You can bet there’s two people up here (gesturing to himself and Justice) that are going to do everything we can, safely, to allow athletics to continue, because we know it’s such an important part in the growth of our students, physically, socially and emotionally.”
