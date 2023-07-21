I was walking a trail with my young hunting dog, Blue, the other morning when something hit me. No, it wasn’t a spider web to the face or a limb falling out of a tree – nothing that serious.
The feeling that came over me was a feeling of fall.
Maybe it was the cool morning after an evening of rain, or the wind picking up and rustling the tree’s canopy of leaves, or maybe it was just forward-thinking and daydreaming. Either way, it doesn’t really matter, I felt it and I had a moment of fall.
I have no way of knowing for certain, but Blue seemed to feel it as well. He had a little more pep in his step along the trail. Maybe we both were guilty of wishing for fall to come and with it, the opening of hunting seasons that last throughout the calendar into winter.
Now please don’t get me wrong – I love summer. I am a fisherman, after all. But the sound of a clear, crisp, blue-bird-colored fall sky with an energetic pup and a football game playing on the truck FM radio for the ride home is a situation worth looking forward to.
If you happen to be looking forward to going afield this fall in search of nature’s wonderful bounties, perhaps a little front porch sitting with a glass of lemonade and a good read might just be in order.
My go-to evening read as of late is the recently published WVDNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary booklet which is available now online at WVdnr.gov. This time of year, the new regs are published and included within, a Summary of Changes section for the upcoming season. (Hunters who wish to obtain a printed copy of the summary, should contact their local hunting and fishing license agent or WVDNR district office.)
With updated hunting regulations in effect, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to review several important changes to hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and black bear before their respective seasons open this fall. Major changes hunters should take note of include the following:
Season dates and open counties for the antlerless deer season have changed, see pages 15-20.
Season dates and open counties for the black bear season have changed, see pages 38-39.
Season dates and open counties for the fall wild turkey season have changed, see page 42.
All deer harvested on Nov. 20-21 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason, and Upshur counties are required to be brought to a designated Biological Game Examination Station for carcass examination. See page 14 for designated sampling station locations.
The Special Youth, Class Q, and Class XS Bear Season will be a split season with the first segment open Sept. 16-17. This segment is open in all or parts of 26 counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs. You may hunt with or without dogs during this segment. For more information, see page 36.
It is now legal to use an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech when the projectile is loaded from the muzzle in a single-shot muzzleloading pistol or single-shot muzzleloading rifle that has a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger during the muzzleloader deer season. These encapsulated charges may not be used with muzzleloading firearms during the Mountaineer Heritage Season.
Non-resident lifetime hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses are now available for purchase, see page 47.
Soon enough, fall will be upon us and hunting seasons will begin to open. I am not ready to pull the plug on summer (way too many fish left to catch), but Blue and I both agree that we welcome fall in all its glory as soon as it wants to arrive in the Mountain State. Until then, grab a copy of the regs and begin the wonderful planning and anticipation of the upcoming hunting seasons. They will be opening soon enough. Blue and I will be ready.
