Fall hunting is all about using all of your senses

I was invited to be on a podcast earlier this week to talk about new hunting and shooting gear. The podcast was also being streamed live on several social media channels. As the host and I waited for a few listeners to tune in, we chatted about family and how our seasons had been going so far this year. Knowing that I am an avid turkey chaser, it didn’t take the host long to stumble upon turkey hunting, and when he did, I was excited to talk about it.
The question I often get asked is, do I only hunt the spring gobbler season, or do I hunt in the fall as well. It always seems like an odd question until I realized one day that not everyone grew up like me fall turkey hunting. There’s no denying that the spring season has surpassed the fall season in popularity – hands down, no question about it. Although lately, I am seeing and hearing a small undertone of folks becoming more curious on the subject of fall hunting, so when the host asked me the question, I wasn’t totally surprised.
For me, hunting in the fall is all about the hunt, or the tactic of locating the birds with all your senses. You are truly in active hunt mode. With some other form of fall hunting, sitting and waiting is your best option (think bowhunting for deer), but with fall turkey hunting it is a walk-in-the-woods kind of day. And if you are lucky enough to locate a flock of turkeys and can somehow get even luckier to scatter them successfully, the rest of your day is pure turkey-hunting goodness while you listen to the woods come alive with turkey sounds. The fall for me is all about listening and witnessing the wild turkey vocalizing with the flock their plan and intent to get back together as a group in a timely fashion. It is one of the greatest shows on earth.
In our West Virginia hills, hunting turkeys in the fall is an old tradition that I hope survives and prospers in the future.
Let’s take a look at our report card from this fall’s season. Turkey hunters harvested 1,038 birds during the fall season, according to preliminary numbers provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Wild turkey brood observations and harvests during the fall season were similar to last year. This year’s fall turkey harvest came in at 6.7 percent below the 2019 season and 13.4 percent below the 10-year average. Although this is the second year with a declining fall harvest, it is still on par with a typical fall season, said Mike Peters, a WVDNR game bird biologist.
“With statewide mast conditions 35 percent below the long-term average, I was expecting the harvest to be a little higher,” Peters said. “During poorer mast years, turkeys normally need to move across the landscape more to fulfill their dietary needs, which makes them more susceptible to harvest. But 2020 has been anything but a normal year.”
Hunters in Randolph County led the state by harvesting 64 birds. Rounding out the top five counties for harvested birds are Greenbrier (53), Monroe (46), Nicholas (45) and Preston (42). All counties in the top five, except for Preston, had a four-week season. Preston County had a two-week season. WVDNR District 3 led the state in harvests with 231. District 4 hunters harvested 224 turkeys, District 1 hunters harvested 199, District 2 hunters harvested 150, District 5 hunters harvested 130 and District 6 hunters harvested 104. Harvests in WVDNR Districts 1 and 2 were slightly higher than in 2019, but remaining districts fell below last year’s mark.