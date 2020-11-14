No. 6 Fairmont Senior 60, No. 11 Braxton County 34
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Senior quarterback and Kennedy Award candidate Gage Michael accounted for 318 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns, all in the first half, as the No. 6-seeded Polar Bears took care of No. 11 Braxton County 60-34.
Fairmont Senior (8-2), which led 41-14 at the half, piled up 564 yards of total offense, including 422 rush yards, in the first round playoff victory. Michael himself accounted for 211 rush yards on just 10 carries and ran for four touchdowns while also throwing for three more scores.
Zach Toothman also topped 100 yards on the ground for Fairmont Senior with 113 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jett Cogar and wide receiver Baine Cogar led the Eagles (6-3) in a spirited effort. Jett Cogar threw for 185 yards and accounted for three touchdowns while also nabbing an interception, and Bain Cogar caught a game-high five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
With the victory, Fairmont Senior advances to the Class AA state quarterfinals, where it'll host No. 14 Independence next weekend at East-West Stadium.