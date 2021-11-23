Extra work for players perk of playoff run

In his long, storied career at Bluefield, Fred Simon’s teams have played the equivalent of nearly eight additional seasons in postseason games.
That’s right, Simon has coached 76 postseason games, and 77 is coming up on Friday afternoon when the Beavers travel to Independence for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff in a Class AA semifinal in Coal City.
That’s a lot of added practice. And that is one of the seldom talked about advantages of making the playoffs.
Coming into the season this year’s senior class has participated in 11 postseason games, or over an entire extra season of action. Not every one of those players played in every game but that average of one month extra practice has been huge.
“It certainly doesn’t hurt,” Simon said. “Any time you have that extra time it’s going to help. If you can work in some young guys into the practice, it’s going to pay off. But the focus is always the game you have that week.”
That extra time is certainly a reason that Bluefield can have a month-long Covid-induced layoff and still reset the ship in time to make a sixth straight playoff run.
Obviously, the major reason for such success at a school like Bluefield is talented players.
But there is no discounting the fact that a little extra preparation, sometimes as much as a month of extra practice, pays dividends.
Look at the remaining teams in the Class AA bracket.
Bluefield has played those additional 11 games in the postseason. Fairmont Senior has played in 10 extra games between 2018-2020 and Poca three. Independence, which finally got back to the playoffs last season, is the relative newbie with one.
“Obviously, when you have two good teams on offense and defense (in practice) you can get some young players in there and that helps,” Simon said. “How do you get better? Reps, repetition. That (extra time) gives you a lot more added repetition.”
Independence coach John H. Lilly admitted his guys are new to the process. Not the coaches necessarily. Lilly and two of his assistants who were head coaches, Kevin Grogg (19 playoff games at Independence, Wyoming East, Mullens and Oceana) and Joe Dean (nine playoff games at Independence and Midland Trail) have a plethora of playoff experience. Even Lilly has coached in 18 postseason games at Independence and previous stops. But it’s all new territory for his Patriots.
There are a lot of new experiences. But the extra time isn’t lost on Lilly, whose team is now playing its third true home game after the school had not played one since the school opened in 1976. Its two wins is twice the total the school had in its history. It’s more than reps for new teams, he said.
“Especially for us because we haven’t been this far before,” Lilly said. “It’s the first time playing in a real pressure situation. We have some of our guys, Atticus and Cyrus (Goodson) who played baseball and had the pressure of playing into the state baseball tournament and some of our wrestlers have had the pressure of winning at the state tournament. I think that helps. But for a lot of guys this is the first time playing in this kind of pressure and that kind of experience is invaluable. Last week we were down in the fourth quarter (it was the only time Independence trailed this season) and they did a good job of handling that.”
A 66-yard pass from Logan Phalin to Judah Price and a 56-yard touchdown run from Atticus Goodson on back-to-back offensive plays in the fourth quarter provided the difference in a 22-8 win over Roane County.
He also said it was the first time Independence had played in front of a crowd as loud as the one was in Coal City last week.
“It was so loud at times we couldn’t hear which was not a problem for the coaches, we have dealt with it (in the past),” Lilly said. “But it was a new experience for our guys. There are the nerves that come with it. I think those are reasons we jumped offsides and had some of those early penalties. We gave up eight first downs by penalty. We’ve been there now, and hopefully that will help.”
There are a lot of people expecting No. 16 Fairmont Senior and No. 14 Bluefield, typically top-of-the-bracket teams, to make it through their road trip gauntlet and meet for a third time in five years on Wheeling Island.
That is a salute to the fact that they are the standard bearers in Class AA, much like Martinsburg in Class AAA and Wheeling Central in Class A.
For Simon, that isn’t about him, he said.
“I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish at Bluefield, and I feel like I’m just carrying on the tradition that was started by coach (John) Chmura, who was my coach, and coach (Merrill) Gainer,” Simon said.
Lilly, too, is a graduate of Bluefield.
“We know someone from Bluefield will make it (to the state title game),” Simon said.
“Freddy runs a great program down there, they are where we want to be,” Lilly said.