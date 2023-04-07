The way Joan Cooper sees it, experience is finally on her side.
“I have a more mature team,” the Liberty tennis coach said, then adding with a laugh, “which I will lose next year.”
She’ll enjoy it while she can.
The Raiders are getting strong performances this spring with a deep senior influence. In fact, they had no seniors last season, making experience a definite strength.
“Tennis players are more committed than any other sport I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said. “They will stay for hours after practice and come on the weekend. They pick up a racket for the first time in the ninth grade here. We don’t have middle school teams and obviously not indoor courts for all-year-round play like some regions do.
“They like it. They like the atmosphere. They all make friends. It’s not as stressful as other sports with referees (laughs). They want to get really good at it and they work really hard at it and they stick with it.”
Leading the girls team at No. 1 singles is sophomore Emma Massey. She was the No. 3 seed as a freshman.
“She has grown by leaps and bounds,” Cooper said.
Junior Daisy Hatcher, last year’s No. 1, is No. 2 and seems to be more at ease, according to Cooper. The two form the Raiders’ No. 1 doubles team.
“They have worked well together and (Hatcher) was happy for Emma,” Cooper said. “Emma is just an all-around athlete. They play volleyball together. They play well together at doubles.”
No. 3 singles is senior Kaylee Bower and No. 4 is Dylann Trump.
Cooper, in her fifth season as the head coach, has a special connection with players like Bower, who has been with her four years.
Trump is a junior playing her first year of tennis. Like Massey and Hatcher, Trump is also a volleyball player.
“Volleyball players tend to take tennis in stride,” Cooper said. “They’re pretty good because they already have (good) footwork and it’s kind of the same motion for serves. She took some lessons this summer and decided she wanted to try tennis. She’s done really well.”
Junior Kaysi Butler is the top player after No. 4, and senior Fallon Taylor is back after having not played since her freshman year.
Bower and Butler are at No. 2 doubles, where they won a Coalfield Conference championship last season. The No. 3 team is Trump and Taylor.
On the boys side, last year’s No. 1, Isaac Schmidt transferred. Senior Carson Turner has moved up from No. 2 to fill that slot.
Turner was a state qualifier in both singles and doubles last season.
“He’s done pretty well,” Cooper said. “The beginning of the year was a little bit stressful for him at the 1 seed position. Everybody’s always stressed about that. But over the last couple of (matches) he has done really well.”
Senior Isaac Wyatt, another state qualifier, has stepped into the No. 2 slot after playing No. 4 last season. First-year player Tucker Howerton, a junior, is the No. 3 seed and No. 4 is senior Patrick Hilbert.
Mason Howerton follows and Noah Tucker is next.
No. 1 doubles is made up of Turner and Wyatt, while Tucker Howerton and Hilbert. Mason Howerton and Tucker are No. 3.
Many other boys teams the Raiders have played have not filled full rosters, which has held Liberty back.
“(Tuesday), my third and fourth seed got to actually play doubles and we realized they had not played for almost a solid month because almost all of the other teams in the region only have two boys,” Cooper said. “And we play almost every single day, so there’s no practice, we’re gone on the road all the time. The whole boys team is seniors except for Tucker, and only two of them are actually getting to play. They’re a little disheartened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.