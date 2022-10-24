Experience pays off for Woodrow girls soccer team

No matter what, Sophie Hall's last high school soccer match will be played on her home field. She would definitely like for it to come next week.
Woodrow Wilson will face George Washington Tuesday night for the Class AAA Region 3 championship. After several years of the game being played in Charleston, this year it will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Kickoff will be 30 minutes after completion of the boys championship between Greenbrier East and GW that will start at 5 p.m.
Hall, a senior who scored five goals in a pair of sectional tournament victories last week, said she is riding a "rollercoaster" of emotions.
"I actually woke up this morning and I was like, 'Gosh, I wish we could just play today,'" Hall said after practice on Monday. "I'm so pumped up and at the same time I'm like, 'Is this going to be my last practice?' I was like, 'Well, I'm the one that determines that.'
"It's not. Not to be cocky. It's just that you've got to go in with the mindset that you're going to win. If I don't, I'm going to leave it all on the field and I'm going to give it all I have."
That seems to be the mentality of a group of seniors — Hall, Ally Arthur, Maddy Lanna and Sydney Vaught — with experience that has helped lead Woodrow to a 14-5-3 record and a second straight Section 2 championship.
"The senior class has been starters for me since (they were) freshmen," coach Julie Agnor said. "I've poured into this group, because I knew they were special. And so creating a team off of them has been fun. It's had its challenges, but overall they are solid players and solid people, which makes a huge difference. When you are a solid person, people respect you. That's who they are."
"Honestly, it's just been the best season I've had at Woodrow," said Hall, who is tied with junior Ama-Ackon Annan for the team lead with 19 goals. "Even our freshmen are just so experienced. We came out here and kind of like knew that this was our year. From the very beginning we've trained for states. We have trained for states since day one. Just a rollercoaster from, 'We can't do it' to 'We're here.'
"Sometimes you have self-doubt, but at the end of the day we have each other and we always pick each other back up."
Sophmore Mya Wooton has 17 goals and 15 assists for a team-high 49 points. Arthur averages 4.5 saves per game, racking up an even 100.
In George Washington, the Flying Eagles will face the defending state champion. The Patriots (17-3-2), who defeated Woodrow 3-1 in last year's regional title game, posted a 1-0 victory over the Flying Eagles on Sept. 29.
The Patriots have four players with double-figure goals scored, led by Ava Tretheway and Deryn Doamekpor with 15 each. Madison Rothwell has 13 and Reese Huffman 12. Tretheway has 26 assists.
Agnor doesn't expects a different performance from the one in the regular season.
"I would say we had a few little breakdowns in that game," Agnor said after last week's sectional title win over Oak Hill. "But we had opportunity after opportunity. This time, we're going to capitalize on them.
"Their passing is good, and they shoot well. But when you can knock out those passing lanes, we'll be just fine.
Having home field advantage will help, Agnor said. The Flying Eagles are also assured of closing the season in Beckley — Tuesday's winner will advance to next week's state tournament, also played at the Sports Complex.
"It'll be a lot different," Agnor said. "This is where we live, so when they come in your home, you're going to make sure that they don't intrude.
"They don't have that hour ride, they don't have any motion sickness. All that stuff does play into it. That's just the nature of the travel. But they're going to be ready."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
