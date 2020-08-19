Experience abounds for Cavaliers

It had been five years since Greenbrier West played postseason football, which likely seemed an eternity for the Cavalier faithful. For a program accustomed to success, extended struggles can be difficult to digest.
But the Cavs ended that drought last season and advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals. By the looks of this year's roster, it's not exactly a reach to say they should be playing in November once again.
West returns nearly every player from the team that went 10-2 and took the No. 4 seed into the state playoffs. The Cavs breezed by No. 13 Tygarts Valley 52-13 in the first round before falling 34-22 to No. 5 Williamstown at home the following weekend.
"It was great to be back and working with that group of kids," said Toby Harris, who is in the second year of his second stint as the Cavaliers' head coach. "Things turned out well for us and we had a nice season."
Getting most of that team back will help in keeping the run going, and Noah Brown provides a nice centerpiece.
Brown had a breakout season, rushing for 2,154 yards (179.5 per game) and 28 touchdowns en route to first-team all-state honors. He ran for a Greenbrier West single-game record 322 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-10 victory over Pocahontas County.
Now a senior, Brown — who also won the 220-pound state wrestling championship in February — will not be a secret.
"He will have the bull's-eye on him," Harris said. "Everybody will be looking for him to run the football. He had a good year and had a good offseason with wrestling. Everyone expects a lot out of him, including us."
West also returns senior quarterback Kaiden Pack, who completed 56.4 percent of his passes and ran for 47.5 yards per game. Levi Weikle was on the receiving end of most of Pack's passes, catching 28 for 172 yards, while Brown added to his output with 312 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, senior linebacker Zach McClung was a first-team utility player on offense, but led the Cavaliers with 122 tackles, including 10 for loss.
All that experience is already paying dividends for the Cavaliers.
"Having that many back has made practice so much better this year," Harris said. "Last year we were learning a new system and it took us a while to get it in. We found ourselves three or four games into the season. The guys have been out there quite a bit in June and July. We've got almost enough in to go out and play a football game."
The few personnel losses West did suffer are significant.
"We lost four seniors who played quite a bit and they were all guards and tackles," Harris said. "We need to fill those and we have good people to take those spots. All the rest are a little stronger and a little bigger and they all have good enthusiasm."
Like most other teams around West Virginia, West had to shuffle its schedule after the Secondary School Activities Commission delayed the start of the season one week because of the threat of the novel coronavirus. The Cavs will open with rival Summers County at home on Sept. 4. The original season opener at home against Buffalo has been changed to Sept. 18, and the game at Webster County has been moved from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25.
In the first color-coded map used to determine the fate of in-person school attendance and extracurricular activity, Greenbrier County checked in at green — the best possible metric of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in a county.
"We've just been trying to do our part and been trying to be careful," Harris said. "We have talked to our players and hopefully they will talk to their parents and people in the community. We're a tight-knit community and don't travel much. So far we've had no real problems."
