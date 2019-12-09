Exciting girls basketball season ahead

The beginning of basketball season in West Virginia is always an exciting time of year around the state. Week one of the girls schedule is now complete and the boys will hit the hardwood starting today.
While I am not ready to make any wild predictions about the season, I will say one thing with 100 percent certainty: the girls season is going to be major fun this year.
Now before anyone gets whacked out, I love watching girls high school basketball and, yes, the previous years have been fun to watch also. But there is a good deal of balance this year which will make the regular season games more exciting, building up to the postseason madness.
Greenbrier East has come roaring out of the gates with three wins, including a 40-point performance from all-stater Haley McClure against Riverside and a 34-point performance from sophomore Amya Damon.
The Lady Spartans also have a freshman scorer in Cadence Stewart who scored 20 against James Monroe on opening night.
Woodrow Wilson has split its first two games. The Lady Flying Eagles beat a good PikeView team on the road before dropping a contest at home to two-time reigning Class AAA state champion Parkersburg.
The key to the loss for the Lady Eagles was turnovers, and they committed a week's worth. However, nobody plays defense like the Lady Big Reds. At times, Parkersburg looks like it has eight players on the floor.
The positive I took from the game for Woodrow was the Lady Eagles forced 20 turnovers themselves against an experienced backcourt. Defense is the answer in the postseason and if Woodrow commits to defending like that the remainder of the season, they could get back to Charleston.
Of course, as we have said before, Woodrow has to value the basketball better. Much better.
Wyoming East and Westside are looking solid out of the gate and will be the teams to beat in Section 1 of Region 3. On the opposite side in Section 2, Bluefield has dominated the landscape.
The reign by the Lady Beavers could be coming to an end this year because PikeView is really good. Flanked by two excellent post players, Shiloh Bailey and Laken McKinney, the Lady Panthers are going to cause teams fits inside.
In the season opener against Tazewell, Va., Bailey scored 21 points and had 28 rebounds. I repeat, 28 rebounds. That deserves a big wow! McKinney also had a good night with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
I said last year that Karen Miller's crew would be a handful this year and nothing has changed my mind.
The team in Section 2 that may be a sleeper is River View, which has impressed a number of coaches. Add in a really good Shady Spring team and that section will be a fight to the end.
One other note on Section 1, Oak Hill will be a team to watch, especially as the year goes along.
Summers County's dynamic duo of Taylor Isaac and Gavin Pivont has picked up where it left off last year. The Lady Bobcats won big in their opener before falling at Greenbrier East (no shame there).
Isaac is averaging 25 points and Pivont 17 points so far. These two can score the basketball at a rapid pace.
This week on the girls schedule there is a couple of interesting games that will show teams where they stand.
Greenbrier West returns a strong veteran team that feels it could make a run to Charleston. The Lady Cavs travel to Pocahontas County tonight and host Midland Trail Thursday. Both teams could be future regional foes down the road.
Shady Spring will find out what it is made of when it hosts Wyoming East Wednesday, weather permitting, before matching up with River View Friday in the opening game of the Rogers Oil Classic.
It is early, but this week could be big confidence builders for Greenbrier West and Shady Spring.
