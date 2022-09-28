Everything comes together for Spartans

Going into his second season as Greenbrier East's golf coach, Doug Bicksler wasn't sure what to expect out of his team.
"Not until we started gathering in the summer just prior to the season in those couple of weeks we can get together with the team," he said. "We had a couple of guys I thought maybe were coming out but wasn't a hundred percent sure.
"Once they came out and we saw them play, I knew we could have something special."
The Spartans played well throughout the season, and it paid off with a Class AAA Region 3 championship on Monday. The foursome of Arod Lemons, Jake Honaker, Isaac Cantrell and Fielding Foster came together for a team score of 236, 10 strokes better than runner-up George Washington.
Lemons was low medalist with a 75, and Honaker was a shot behind him at 76. Cantrell and Foster both shot 85.
Bicksler was glad to see it all come together. His golfers were unfazed by the moment and persevered through wind gusts of 20-30 miles per hour that blew all across Edgewood Country Club.
"Everybody just played well," Bicksler said. "They handled the wind and they handled the pressure. We did get lucky. We played a practice round Sunday and the pin locations have to be in the same spot, so were a little bit familiar with how the course was set up. But really it was just that everybody played within their potential. I think Arod and Jake both left some strokes out there they could have gotten, but that's everybody's round, right?
"Nobody had a bad day, let's put it that way."
Lemons, who is relatively new to golf, and Honaker have been in the top two spots all season.
"This is (Lemons') first year on the team and he's only been playing golf for about two or three years," Bicksler said. "Really just got into the game and has really taken off with it.
"Jake has played on the team for a few years. Two years ago he participated and last year he didn't participate so much, but this year he was fully committed to the team and it really showed. He's been playing golf for some time."
Monday's performance was indicative of how the team played throughout the regular season.
"We had a pretty good season. We had some pretty good consistency up top and enough down below it to get us through," Bicksler said.
"I can't find a whole lot of fault in Arod's or Jake's game. Isaac, our No. 3, he wills the ball in the hole. When you take a look at him, you can't believe he's shooting the scores he's shooting but he has a knack of getting the ball in the hole. Very good short game.
"And then Fielding is a pretty complete player when he's on. He's longer than most and is a pretty good iron player. If his short game was a little better he'd be at the top of the heap maybe."
Tristen Van Buren isn't part of the state tournament foursome, but played an integral part in his teammates getting to Wheeling.
"Tristen is kind of an unsung player a little bit," Bicksler said. "He's been our No. 5 all year and he's been really solid in that spot. He's played from the four spot a few times and kind of bounced around. He doesn't get a lot of press but he's done a nice job for us, too. He helps keep everybody sharp."
The state tournament will be played Oct. 4-5 on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Bicksler said the rest of this week will be used to get as ready for the course as possible, as well keeping an eye on the weather with the remnants of Hurricane Ian possibly being a factor.
"I'm not very familiar with the course. I've seen it one time, 15 years ago. So most of it's going to be trying to get up there and get a look at that course, get a feel for it and kind of go from there," Bicksler said. "We've gotten a little bit of scouting on it. We know you get a lot of sidehills, a lot of uphill and downhill lies. We're going to be working on that stuff this week trying to get prepared for that. Then get up there for our practice rounds on Monday."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.