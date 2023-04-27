If hitting is contagious, then the entire Greenbrier East softball team was afflicted in a 23-0 victory on a cold, drizzly and windy Thursday evening at Shady Spring.
The Spartans packed their hitting shoes and probably dented a few bats in an all-out power display in the three-inning win.
The Spartans had 19 hits in the game – all the starters had at least one hit and one run and all but one starter had at least one RBI – and they pounded out 10 extra-base hits, five doubles, a triple and four home runs.
“I feel like hitting is definitely contagious,” said catcher Olivia Plybon, who had a career-high six RBIs. “If one person starts it’s going to follow throughout the lineup. That’s how we roll. It starts at the beginning and once they start hitting the end’s hitting and then we are hitting one through nine.”
“Right now, we feel like we’ve got one through nine that can come to the plate and have a chance to hit one out,” Greenbrier East coach Aaron Ambler said. “Our nine hitter today was one of the home runs (Hailey Ervin with her second career home run). We feel like we’ve got girls from top to bottom who can come up and put the bat on the ball. And today they did.”
What a difference 48 hours makes.
After being summarily dismissed by Independence’s Delaney Buckland Tuesday night in a 10-2 loss to Independence, Greenbrier East’s softball squad traveled back up Sandstone Mountain looking like a new team.
After being held to just two hits and one RBI over five innings in a loss at Coal City, the heart of the order delivered repeatedly as Nos. 3 through 6 in the order, Taylor Boswell, Lily Carola, Alexis McClary and Plybon, went a combined 10-for 14 with 11 runs and 16 RBIs.
Plybon went 3-for-3 and Boswell was 3-for-4 with four runs and five RBIs.
“We’ve been down on ourselves (after the loss to Independence) and we knew we had to have a big game,” said Boswell, whose three-run home run, a prodigious blast nearly to the tennis courts beyond left-center, highlighted a seven-run second inning. “The wind was also carrying, too, so that helped.”
The home run was the fourth for Boswell (who also delivered a two-run double) and was the fifth in two days (the team beat Nicholas Wednesday night which started the rebound from Tuesday’s loss) for a Spartans team that had just 10 in the first 20 games.
Plybon did not get in on the home run derby, but had a bases-clearing double in the first and singles that produced a combined three more runs.
“That’s a nice little breakthrough, especially after struggling in the first (part of the season),” said Plybon, who homered in Wednesday’s game. “I think I’m starting to see the ball better. I had an issue in the beginning reading pitches. I’ve put in more time on that off pitching machines, off tee of live pitching; I’m getting better at reading the ball.”
The highlight of the night for the Spartans was a 13-run third that saw 16 hitters come to the plate, four players scored two runs and the team had 10 hits, six in a row at one point with three home runs, a triple and two doubles.
“They hit the ball anywhere and everywhere,” said Shady Spring first-year coach Nikki Mays. “And the wind blowing out didn’t help things. They are definitely a good hitting team.”
The truth of the matter for both teams is they are both likely somewhere in the middle of their performance on Thursday.
“We tell the girls all the time, in a win a lot of times you aren’t quite that good and in a loss you’re not that bad and I think that was the case,” Ambler said. “We’re not as bad as we played Tuesday and 23, we’re not that every day obviously. I think (somewhere in the middle) is exactly right.”
Lost in the hitting barrage is the fact that Carola and Josie Ervin (who was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI) combined to hold Shady Spring hitless over three innings. The duo — Carola worked the first two innings — combined for five strikeouts and three walks.
Greenbrier East (18-4) will open Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament play on Monday at home against Oak Hill at 6 p.m.
Shady Spring (13-9) will host Nicholas County in their Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Monday.
“It’s weird to say after tonight’s game but I feel like it’s anybody’s ball game, it just depends on which team shows up,” Mays said.
GE 37(13) — 23 19 1
SS 000 — 0 0 1
Pitchers and catchers – GE: Lily Carola, Josi Ervin (3) and Olivia Plybon, Elizabeth Wooding (3). SS: Raegan Lane, Avary Bragg (2) and Kaylee Waddell. WP – Caroloa. LP – Lane. Hitting – GE: Josi Ervin 3-3 (3B 3 runs, rbi), Lindsey Black 1-2 (2B, 3 runs, 2 rbi), Taylor Boswell 3-4 (2b, hr, 4 runs, 5 rbi), Lily Carola 2-3 (hr, 3 run, 4 rbi), Alanis McClary 2-4 (2b, 3 runs, rbi), Olivia Plybon 3-3 (2b, run, 6 rbi), Gracie Gumm 1-3 (hr, run, 2 rbi), Jenna Groves 1-2 (2 runs), Hailey Ervin (1-3 (hr, 2B 3 runs, 2 rbi). SS: None.
