Evans has vision for Summers County football

HINTON — Summers County will have a new football coach this season.
Fayette County native Josh Evans takes over for Chris Vicars, who resigned in February after four seasons that included two trips to the Class A state playoffs. Evans played at Fayetteville High School, where he was a Class A first-team all-stater. While at Fayetteville, he gained recruiting interest from multiple colleges and later went on to play for Marshall University.
He played two seasons with the Thundering Herd and was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2007. He later transferred to Fairmont State.
Evans has held the Summers County job since April and has already had his team out in the community. His team has assisted at a food distribution, volunteered at one other community event and even held its own golf tournament to fundraise for the football program.
Evans, who will also hold a teaching position at Summers County, talked about his vision for the program.
“We’ve made a couple of changes," he said. "We’ve changed our logo on our helmet from the SC back to a paw print. Everywhere you go, they see that SC and think of South Charleston. We are getting the middle school team involved, doing the same thing the high school team is doing and are even sprinkling that into the midget league.
"The other thing is getting the numbers back up. That’s the goal.”
Evans hopes to have 35-38 kids playing this year.
“We have a lot of young talent, but there’s still a lot of talent there," he said. "We can have a successful season if everyone stays healthy and all goes well.”
Evans is excited to be at Summers County and is looking forward to kickoff, which will take place in less than 50 days — Aug. 26 at home against PikeView.
“We’re very excited about what’s going on. We’ve had 32 kids average the past two weeks of our three weeks of conditioning practice," Evans said. "That’s a good number for (single) A. The coaches seem really excited about what’s going on and they bring a lot to the table. The kids seem excited.”