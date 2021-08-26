Evans enthusiastic in first season with Bobcats

Summers County football not only has a new coach but also new focuses and mindsets. The 33 players are buying in.
Coach Josh Evans, while bringing new concepts to the Summers County football program, is focusing on making sure his players perform in all aspects.
“Practice is going awesome. The kids are buying in. They’re having a lot of fun, you can see it in their eyes. It’s been going great. We’re getting better everyday.” said Evans on how the preseason has been.
Julien “Shug” Keaton, a senior, also commented on the preseason, saying, “Everything has been going good so far. We have good numbers this year and everyone is buying into the team. As a team we are working way harder than before. Hopefully we can end our two-year playoff drought.”
With being a first-year head coach comes challenges and obstacles, Evans said.
“The fundraising is what is the hardest part. That is something I’ve never had to deal with,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to coach under and with some great head coaches in Fayette County and they have prepared me for this outside of that fundraising piece.”
Summers County is a young team, having lost 10 seniors last year. They lost a good running back in Markis Crawford, as well as a good receiver in Keandre Sarver, who was chosen to play in the North-South all-star game.
Evans doesn’t seem to think this will be a problem.
“I never had those seniors so I don’t think it will hurt me much at all,” he said. “We’re here to develop these younger kids. We are young. We only have two seniors on the team but I didn’t know the seniors that have graduated so it’s like a clean slate for me.”
Evans says Summers County plans to run a “run-heavy gap scheme offense” and will “base up a 4-3 defense.”
Sophomore Brandan Isaac, a three-sport athlete, will be the team’s quarterback. “He’s a level-headed kid,” Evans said. “He’s the point guard of the basketball team. He brings a lot to the table. He can throw the ball well and he’s balanced. There are no highs or lows with Brandan and that’s what you want at quarterback.”
Peyton Miller, a junior who has not played in high school before, may also be seen in the quarterback position.
Duke Dodson will play a big role for the Bobcats this season. Last season (excluding the last game of the season), Dodson had 22 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.
“People are really sleeping on Duke Dodson,” Evans said. “He has moved to halfback. Duke is the one that has really impressed us this preseason. Early spring and into the summer he worked really hard in the weight room and has gotten three or four steps faster. The kid has really turned on. He’s the one people are going to be talking about early in the season.”
Andre Merriam-Harshaw, now a junior, will play fullback this season. Last season (excluding the last game of the season), Merriam-Harshaw had 50 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Evans said, “Andre has looked great this preseason. Andre is going to be a great player for us. He and Duke complement each other really well. You’re going to see a heavy dose of both of them.”
Keaton will also be a big part of what the Bobcats will have going on this season.
“He’s a captain on this team, which we knew he would be,” Evans said. “He’s a solid… you always know what you’re going to get with Shug. He does a tremendous job for us on and off the field.”
Kalob Black, a senior, will be a running back. Ben Lane, a sophomore, and two freshmen, Tyson Adkins and Ryan Oliveros, will also play there.
Sophomore Drake Cole will be the starting slot receiver this year.
Xander Hudgins, a junior, will be the tight end.
“The defensive line will be headed up by Ashton Rose, a sophomore. Coen McClaaugrety will head up the linebackers. Andre will also be involved in that and so will TJ Williams, who is a sophomore. We expect big things from these guys as well” Evans said.
Cruz Testerman, a junior who transferred from Mercer Christian Academy, will be the punter and kicker. Kick returner and punt returner will be split up between Dodson, Lane and Oliveros.
Evans looks forward to the challenges the schedule brings. The Bobcats start a day early at Garten Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 26, taking on the PikeView Panthers. The rivalry has been named “The Battle of the Bluestone” and a trophy designed by the two head coaches will be awarded to the winning team.