Evans a "big brother" to Woodrow teammates

A big reason for Woodrow Wilson's emergence as a serious Class AAA contender has been a group of freshmen who have established themselves among the state's best.
Even so, teams also need a strong senior influence. Jackson Evans has been providing just that for the Flying Eagles.
The Woodrow heavyweight has turned it on in January, vaulting himself all the way to the top of the Class AAA rankings at 285 pounds. He's on a roll and carries a 31-2 record into this weekend's WSAZ Invitational at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Yet as successful as he has been, Evans — being the senior he is — talks more about the team. The Flying Eagles, ranked fourth in the state, are 26-2 in duals — the two losses came to out-of-state teams Miami Trace, Ohio, and Johnson Central, Ky. — and two weeks ago finished second to Class AAA No. 3 Spring Mills at the Winner's Choice in Fairmont.
"As a team, we're just working hard," Evans said. "I think just our new pace that coach (Matt) Osborne has taught us has helped us out a lot."
That, in turn, helps Evans out, he said.
"With the guys I wrestle, too, me keeping a higher pace is helping me out mentally," he said.
Winning helps, too.
Evans has not lost since Dec. 11 when he was pinned by Parkersburg's Jeffery Jones at Cabell Midland's Ernie Sparks Memorial Duals. Evans avenged that loss with a 10-3 decision over Jones in the Winner's Choice finals, completing a performance that sent him soaring from seventh all the way to No. 1 in the state rankings.
Evans' other loss was via pin to Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts at the Raider Rumble to start the season on Dec. 4. Evans also put that loss behind him, pinning Roberts during a dual Saturday at Greenbrier West.
He gains confidence with each win.
"I think that's how it is," Evans said. "I think Matt helps keep us humble, keep us down and under, but at the same time help us build confidence and get us prepared for these big matches."
Evans has already shown he can handle the big matches. Even before the prestigious Winner's Choice, Evans came through at the Region 3 quad at St. Albans on Jan. 5.
With the Flying Eagles tied with the host Red Dragons, it all came down to his match with Jerron Allen. Evans pinned Allen to not only win the match for Woodrow, but also send the Flying Eagles to the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships set for Feb. 5 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
That's where the senior leadership shines through.
"I felt like, as a senior, I could do my part for the team," Evans said, "and help carry everybody the way they carried me throughout that day."
As big as Evans is, there are still matches when he is giving upwards of 40 pounds to his opponents. He makes up for it with his strength and quickness that has been developed by year-round workouts and weight training.
"Jackson has put so much work in the past year," Osborne said. "Last season going into this season, wrestling in some national tournaments and getting really serious in the weight room at The Arsenal training center. His attitude and work ethic are top notch.
"Everyone that knows Jackson loves him. He is the ultimate teammate and big brother to this team."
And to the coach, as well.
"Jackson has now become my friend and I am really not looking forward to his high school career ending," Osborne said. "He's really a special young man. He and (senior) Alex Webb both. I'm going to miss them."
Evans has another big one coming up at the WSAZ Invitational, seeded second only behind Aiden Lacoma of Christiansburg, Va. He admits to the high seed being "a little nervewracking," but understands it's a reflection of his performance — and the team's.
"I'm glad people are starting to respect me and anybody from my team," he said.
