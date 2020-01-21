In a game of runs, it usually helps to come away with the last one.
Woodrow Wilson did just that Tuesday night when it defeated the visitors from St. Albans 73-61 behind 30 points from senior guard Richard Law.
For the host Flying Eagles, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, it appeared that their dominating performance in the first quarter — outscoring the Red Dragons 22-6 — would be the only run needed, but the visitors thought otherwise.
"They made us fight," Woodrow head coach Ron Kidd said. "In the first quarter we started out like world beaters. After that they turned it into a slugfest. We had to fight for everything we got."
After the first few buckets were traded in the opening frame, the Flying Eagles took off.
Two treys and a step-back jumper from Law ignited a 16-0 run for the hosts. Meanwhile, the open looks for St. Albans were failing to find the bottom of the net.
That changed in the second quarter as an 8-0 run in the middle part of the frame pulled the Red Dragons back in it, forcing Kidd to call a timeout.
"We just told them to pick up their defense," Kidd said. "Just get some enthusiasm. We got up real far and I think we thought it was over, like St. Albans was just going to quit. Good teams don't quit."
The Flying Eagles answered, closing the half on a 7-2 run for a 35-22 lead at the break, but, again, St. Albans didn't quit.
A 13-7 run trimmed the deficit to seven points, bringing the Red Dragons as close as they had been since the first quarter.
"The story of the game for us was the start of the game," St. Albans head coach Bryan Carter England said. "We were down almost 20 points and missed some chippies, but our intensity just wasn't where it needed to be. You saw the rest of the game how we can play. We've got to put four of those together if we're going to beat a team like Beckley in their home gym."
Unfortunately for the Red Dragons, Law was on the scene to restore order, canning a 3-pointer that pushed the lead back to 13 late in the third quarter. With his team up 13 midway through the fourth, another trey from the senior made it 59-43 and, though St. Albans fought to get back to within 10, the slow start became the deciding factor.
"We missed a lot of chippies and bunnies," England said. "I'm super proud of the guys, though, because down 20 and down 15 in the second half, they kept fighting and they could've laid down. But we had a chance to cut it to seven late before a basket interference and we've got to play hard for four quarters if we want to beat Beckley."
On the other side, though displeased with how the game unfolded for his team after the first quarter minus the final result, Kidd noted it's an experience for his team to build from. Throughout the season he's been critical of his team's performance late in games, but found pride in the way they closed.
"I'm proud of the way we kept fighting them off, but if you think about it, it was because of the turnovers we had that got them back in the game," Kidd said. "But our kids fought them off when they would cut it down. I'm just proud our kids were able to do that."
Woodrow Wilson will host No.1 Cabell Midland on Thursday.
St. Albans
Jamielle Claytor 12, Rodney Toler 8, Bones Johnson 6, Ethan Clay 19, Drew Reed 6, Braxton Good 10
Woodrow Wilson
Richard Law 30, Bryant Jones 2, Ben Gilliam 10, Ayen Ince 16, Maddex McMillen 13, Dewayne Richardson 2
SA: 6 16 17 22 — 61
WW: 22 13 19 19 — 73
3-point goals — SA: 7 (Toler 2, Clay 3, Reed 2); WW: 11 (Law 6, Ince 3, McMillen 2); Fouled Out — None