With Aubrey Smallwood and Josi Ervin providing a bit of an encore from their last encounter, everyone knew what kind of game would likely unfold.
“It’s always close,” Woodrow Wilson coach Tony Maiolo said, “and usually a couple of things (happen) this way or that way and that’s how it rolls.”
Maiolo had just witnessed it, Greenbrier East pushing across an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Flying Eagles 2-1 on a chilly Wednesday evening in Beckley.
The game was strikingly similar to the day the teams last met — except for the weather. The Spartans also won that battle, 1-0 in last May’s sectional championship game.
Just like on that day, both pitchers delivered. Ervin came out on top, striking out 13 and walking one while allowing an earned run on six hits.
“I just kind of started thinking about it at the beginning of the day,” said Ervin, a senior who has signed to play at Concord.
“Kind of analyze their batters as we go, because obviously it changes year to year. As I see them in the box — how they’re standing, where they’re set up — I just kind of try to throw around them.”
Smallwood, a sophomore, was just as strong.
She struck out 11 and walked one and gave up an earned run on five hits.
But it came down to that unearned run in the seventh, which came after she had arguably her best inning of the night.
She looked overpowering in striking out the first two batters of the sixth, then retired Lindsey Black on a weak pop that she caught over her shoulder after backpedaling a few steps to the edge of the circle.
Then the seventh started with immediate trouble when the Spartans’ Lily Carola singled and went to second on an error. Pinch-runner Haley Byars took third on a passed ball and scored when Olivia Plybon reached on the second error of the inning.
“I’m so proud of that girl,” Maiolo said of Smallwood. “Even under a little bit of adversity she just tries to stay right in there and gets us out of a lot of jams. We’re fortunate to have her for sure.”
Woodrow (2-2) tried to get something going in the bottom half when No. 9 hitter Katelyn Hamb reached on her second hit of the night. But Ervin was able to leave her there and complete the victory.
“Throw strikes, let our defense do their job,” Ervin said of her approach in the seventh.
“If we can throw around them, throw around them. Strike them out, that’s great. If they hit it, just hope the defense does their job. and we did a good job tonight in the field.”
“She hit her spots well, she climbed the ladder on some batters and let them chase up,” Spartans coach Aaron Ambler said. “She hit her spots and pitched a good ball game.”
It was actually the defense that enabled Woodrow to keep the Spartans (3-1) off the board early. Alanis McCleary singled up the middle on Smallwood’s first pitch of the game but was thrown out trying to steal second by freshman catcher Jasmine Daubert.
In the third, Jenna Groves reached on a two-base error with one out. Haley Ervin then grounded out to third and first baseman Brooklynn Bird fired to shortstop Natalia Meade covering third to retire an advancing Groves and end the inning.
The Spartans broke through in the fourth. Josi Ervin singled to lead it off and scored from first on Taylor Boswell’s double over the center fielder’s head.
Woodrow got the run back in the bottom half when Makinzi Lafferty’s two-out single drove in Smallwood, who had led off with a walk.
Both teams have just three seniors on the roster after graduating big pieces from last year, but the coaches are confident in the players who are back.
“These girls have played a lot of softball,” Ambler said. “We’ve still got some upperclassmen, and some youngsters. That showed tonight.”
“We’ve got to do a couple little things (better) and try to hit a little better and play a little bit better defense,” Maiolo said. “Even after the game all the girls were positive and we’re moving in the right direction.”
Woodrow will hit the road Saturday to face Riverside at 1 p.m. The Spartans will visit Oak Hill Friday at 5:30 p.m.
GE 000 100 1 — 2 5 1
WW 000 100 0 — 1 6 3
GE: Ervin and Plybon; WW: Smallwood and Daubert. Hitting — GE: McCleary 1-3, Ernie 1-3 (run), Boswell 1-3 (2b, rbi), Carola 1-3, Byars (run), Pylon 1-3; WW: Smallwood (run), Bird 1-3, Smith 1-3 (2b), Bragg 1-3, Lafferty 1-3 (rbi), Hamb 2-3.
Records — GE: 3-1; WW: 2-2.
