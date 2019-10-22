Epling to return as Miners manager

When Tim Epling made the decision earlier this year to resign as manager of the West Virginia Miners, he did so with every intention of it being a permanent move.
“There is a time for everything, and when I resigned I knew it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Was it hard? Yeah. And my mind was really set — that’s it, done, whatever.”
Turns out there’s more dugout time in Epling’s future than he anticipated.
Epling will return to the position he held for the Miners’ first nine seasons when the Prospect League summer starts in May. Epling managed the Miners to a league-record 300 career wins and three league championships.
He will replace Mike Syrett, a former Miners pitcher who led the staff during the team’s 2016 championship run. The Miners finished 19-41 last summer.
Epling resigned the position in February so he and wife Diane could concentrate on running Destiny Ministries, which he felt was God’s calling. He still believes that, and the thought of coming back prompted some soul searching.
Some encouraging words from home let him know it was OK to go back.
“To be honest with you, Diane came to me and she mentioned about (God’s) call,” Epling said. “She had a similar experience with the business that she operated. She said, ‘There’s a season for everything. Maybe God’s calling you into this in a different way.’ When she said that, I had peace about it.”
His work with the ministry is still of supreme importance to Epling. The key, he said, is keeping priorities in order.
“(I) can’t let (baseball) interfere with what we’re doing with Destiny Ministries, or even with our family, because that’s most important,” Epling said. “Being able to do that and still be able to work a purpose that God’s put in your life, it just made perfect sense the more I thought about it and the more I prayed about it.”
Epling’s nine-year record in his first stint was 300-226. The Miners went to the playoffs every season except 2014 and 2018 and played for the league championship five times. They won it all in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Epling will hire assistant coaches at a later date. Two players — infielder Tyler Bischke and right-handed pitcher Brody Ware, both of Kent State — have already committed to play in 2020, which will be the Miners’ 10th anniversary in the Prospect League.
“I’m excited about it,” Epling said. “Whether we have a good year or bad year, I don’t know. That’ll be up to the players. ... (Taking a year off) recharges the batteries a little bit. The travel is tough. But we’re going to work around all the different things and make sure we have priorities in order.”
