Tim Epling has been happy with the progress and the accomplishments of the Upper Deck Middle School Baseball League since he founded it in 2010.
But, as with many other things, he saw the need to go in a different direction.
“Thank God we’ve had the Upper Deck Middle School League. It’s been a great ride and it has done some great things," Epling said. "But times have changed. When we first started it was at a certain level and it was great. It was new, it was exciting, people were on board.
"But through time, you’ve got to change with the times. You can’t keep doing the same things over and over and over and expect these kids to be able to reach their goals if you don’t have a platform for them to do so.”
Epling believes he has found that platform in Major League Baseball's RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program, which will replace the middle school league in the coming months.
Of course, such a significant change cannot be made by one person alone. Epling will be counting on the help of many, including a couple of familiar faces who are trained in developing baseball prospects.
Marty Rubinoff, a well-traveled baseball instructor who has taught at Upper Deck (now renamed MLB RBI Training Center) in the past, will be the program's director of player development. Also on staff will be Korey Dunbar, a former catcher in the Miami Marlins organization who was an assistant coach with the West Virginia Miners in 2018.
“There’s a lot of people that volunteer their time to help kids, which we need. But there’s other people like Marty and the people we surround ourselves with, this is their livelihood and have done it for so long," Epling said. "They understand it from the youth level all the way up to professional level.
"Are you going to go to a surgeon who specializes in heart surgery, or are you going to go to your family doctor to look at your heart?”
Rubinoff's knowledge of baseball and softball has led him to many places, including to work with pro softball players in Japan and with the Olympic softball team in Australia. He has coached baseball at Cal State Fullerton, Riverside Community College and with the Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League — a summer collegiate baseball league.
He currently owns Martin’s Field of Dreams in Waco, Texas.
Epling wants players to understand the difference in development versus practicing and playing. Rubinoff shares that vision.
“The things that I’ve learned from instructors that I’ve been around and coaches I’ve been around, (the goal) is to bring (players) the best possible information on how to give them better throwing mechanics, hitting mechanics, fielding. Just give them the best possible instruction," Rubinoff said. "These are the fundamentals, but it goes beyond fundamentals. People don’t realize, it’s a skill to do anything you’re doing in this sport, and it starts with the warmup. How a kid warms up, balance coordination, sequencing, body control, body awareness, and it goes with the next phase after the warmup. And everything they do is a skill. It's not just a fundamental, it’s a skill. It’s a fundamental skill, but if it gets enhanced — If the kid has better balance, better coordination, the skill gets enhanced."
Rubinoff also has curricula that will help players develop the mental and visual aspects of their skills and will be taught in a classroom setting.
“Can your mind and body prepare to field a ground ball? Can your mind and body and eyes prepare?" he said. "Just like in hitting. ‘To me, hitting has always been about hand-eye coordination.’ I go, ‘No.’ Hitting now, because if you elevate the skill, it’s foot-hand-eye coordination.”
There will also be instruction for coaches.
“Marty talked about teaching players, but we also are going to be teaching coaches to coach and teach in a systematic way,” Epling said.
Dunbar, a Nitro High graduate who helped lead the Wildcats to the 2010 Class AAA state championship, will be the catching coordinator and hitting instructor. The 2012 West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Dunbar caught at the University of North Carolina, where he was a career .252 hitter. His career high was .288 in his final season when he also hit six home runs and drove in 26 runs.
The Marlins drafted Dunbar in the 20th round in 2015, and he spent two seasons in the organization. Most of that time was spent with the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers of the South Atlantic League.
Rubinoff stressed that the work players will perform will be designed as a longterm solution and not a quick fix.
RBI was founded in 1989 with the following goals, according to its website:
l Increase participation and interest in baseball and softball among underserved youth;
l Promote greater inclusion of youth with diverse backgrounds into the mainstream of the game;
l Increase number of talented athletes prepared to play in college and professionally;
l Encourage academic achievement;
l Teach the value of teamwork.
Epling has always been focused on the development of local players' skills and having them prepared to play at the next level, which is what drew him to RBI.
“They (MLB) really understand our kids need to develop more," he said. "That’s the missing link to the college coaches. You talk to all of them and they’re all saying the same thing.”
Epling said instruction will be tailored to each individual player since "you can't teach a 12-year-old the same as the 18-year-old."
The application process will begin soon. Epling said coaches are asked to fill out registration at www.wvminersbaseball.com.
