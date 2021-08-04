West Virginia had players out of position all night. Chillicothe, on a down-to-the-wire quest to make the playoffs, was trying desperately to save its pitching.
The Miners’ 17-8 loss to the Paints on Tuesday was a perfect illustration — in manager Tim Epling’s mind — of why the Prospect League needs to go back to the drawing board.
“This game is supposed to be about the players. It’s about the players and the fans,” Epling said. “And we — this is my personal opinion — we as a league have to decide who we are. And I know injuries happen; you can’t do anything about that. If we didn’t have our injuries, we probably wouldn’t be in the shape we’re in, but no excuses. You still have to learn how to play the game and go out there.
“But it’s hard when you know that you’re having to put people in positions that they’ve never played before. It’s kind of like high school. You take one player (out) and you’ve got to move everybody around. And it’s frustrating to come to this point, because I’ve been in this league for 10 years. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just tough.”
The biggest issue, he believes, is the length of summer leagues. The Prospect League plays 60 games over just more than two months, not counting the playoffs. That’s on top of a college season that starts in mid-January and ends anywhere from mid-May to mid-June, depending on how deep into the postseason a team goes.
“Look at what they had to do this year,” Epling said. “They started school, they had Covid (protocols), they were up-and-down, up-and-down all year. It was a nightmare for them this spring mentally. Then they come in here (summer leagues) and they get on buses, and you take a look at the travel. We have went on five-hour trips overnight and have to come straight back, three or four times. You have some people experience that and you will see what I’m talking about. The kids get tired. I mean, they really do.
“This league is for-profit, I get that, but they’ve got to do something about the scheduling. Going five hours, playing one game and coming back has got to stop. If they do that, if they make the right changes, then I think our league will turn around, to a certain degree, like it used to be. We struggled the year before Covid, the year of Covid and this year. We have got to change with the times.”
He thinks one solution is to play fewer games.
“The season’s too long,” Epling said. “(The players) get tired, they get injured. I think a lot of times when players get injured, (it’s because) they’re tired. We play too many games in this league. That’s my opinion. It’s the opinion of a lot of coaches around the country. The players will tell you. They’re tired. They’re ready to go home. They’re wanting to go to college and get ready and they’ve got to move and they’ve got to get ready for school. So their motivation isn’t the same as when they first came.
“Five, six years ago, it was a little bit different mindset, but we’re in 2021. We have to listen to the coaches and the players, and that’s what I’ve done. This is what they’ve been telling me. We play too many games. That’s it. They want to start a little bit later and finish a little bit earlier. That’s what they want. That’s what I have heard and I’m just being a messenger. That is what the college coaches want and that’s what the players want. And then after the draft, what happens is once a kid doesn’t see he’s getting signed, he goes into phase two. That’s where we’re at. I’m hoping that our league does some positive things pertaining to those two issues.”
“I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying it, but it’s the truth,” he added.
Epling said the transfer portal has done damage to the depth of summer leagues.
“We had, like, 13 pro guys on that (2012) team,” he said. “In 2016, we had, like, five or six. In 2017 we had some. Then all of a sudden, when our schedule started changing, because we used to have two halves (before returning to that format this summer), and all of a sudden we had some changes in the league, we had new teams coming in the league. So I think the biggest thing is college coaches are keeping guys on campus. There’s more collegiate leagues out there right now that have popped up.”
As for Tuesday’s game, the Paints (18-12) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to set the mercy rule in motion. The big blow was a three-run homer by Ryley Preece, who added an RBI single later in the inning as the Paints went ahead 12-1.
The Miners were able to extend the game when Richard Ortiz doubled on a 1-2 pitch with two outs to drive in Zachary Doss and Chase Swain in the bottom of the seventh.
The Miners added two each in the eighth and ninth, but that was offset by Chillicothe’s five-run top of the ninth off Luke Chung, a position player whose only objective was to get the ball over the plate. Jackson Feltner’s three-run homer highlighted the inning.
Feltner came in to pitch for the Paints with two out in the eighth and stayed in to close out what was his first pitching appearance of the season.
“Look what they had to do,” Epling said.
Starter Jake Silverstein (3-3) threw 94 pitches over six innings. He allowed six hits but held the Miners to one run while striking out eight and walking one.
The Paints’ quest for the playoffs will go to the final day — they are percentage points behind Johnstown (17-11), which split a doubleheader with Champion City.
The Miners will look to play spoiler Wednesday when they host the Paints again at 6:35 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
