Scan the pairings for the state football playoffs that kick off around the state Friday, and it sticks out like a sore thumb.
No. 15 Bluefield at No. 2 Independence.
There is no getting around it.
Forget that it is the third meeting between the two teams in less than a calendar year and all at Coal City (four less than 15 months if you count an August 2021 scrimmage).
No, the proverbial elephant in the room is the way the last game ended. The two teams met Sept. 30 in a highly anticipated rematch of the Thanksgiving weekend Class AA semifinal won by Independence 34-20, sending the Patriots to their first state championship game.
The Patriots' 44-16 victory was largely forgotten when a fight broke out with about 10 minutes left in the game. Bluefield coach Fred Simon saw enough and asked that the game be halted. Independence coach John H. Lilly agreed.
It’s been over a month, and neither coach thinks there will be any carryover from the previous game, not with moving on in the postseason on the line.
In fact, Lilly said it has been forgotten.
“I don’t think it’s relevant, we’re both playing to try to get to Wheeling Island,” Lilly said. “We had a kid that misbehaved, and they had a kid that didn’t react to it well. We used it as a teachable moment. Freddy was doing the same thing. As far as I’m concerned it’s not even a story.”
Simon agreed.
“Look, I was never mad at John, I was never mad at his players,” Simon said. “I was mad at the way our players reacted. It’s football. You know, you might get hit late, but you have to get back to the huddle and get ready for the next play. It’s a tough game. It’s not for babies. I just didn’t like the way our kids reacted. We’ve moved on and John’s team has moved on.”
You won’t find anyone with more respect for the Bluefield program than Lilly, who grew up in Bluefield and played for the Beavers. In fact, when he came to Independence his vision was to build the program to be a sustainable winner in the way Simon did at Bluefield and the way Fairmont has been over the last decade-plus.
“You will never hear me say a disrespectful word about Bluefield,” Lilly said. “The biggest compliment you can pay a program is to say you want to build your program like another. If we can get to the point where we are competing in the way a Bluefield has, six straight semifinals, state championships, then we can say that is a real accomplishment for us.”
Lilly is in his fifth year at Independence and the team is making its third straight playoff appearance, and is coming off its second undefeated regular season.
Simon said he sees that happening at Independence.
“John is building a really good program, and he’s a lot like I am, an old school coach,” Simon said.
The longtime Bluefield mentor said he would rather travel than see familiar haunts.
“When it comes to the playoffs, I like to see other parts of the state,” Simon said. “But the schedule says Independence and that’s where we’ll be."
As many times as he has been to Coal City, if there was a shortcut between there and Bluefield, Simon would know it.
“I’ll tell you this, there are no shortcuts when it comes to the football field,” Simon said. “You better button them up and be ready. John has a good football team."
The Patriots are led by Judah Price, who set the state’s regular season scoring record with 300 points. He rushed for 1,797 yards, has 38 touchdowns and 33 two-point conversions. Quarterback Trey Bowers, a converted all-state receiver, set the school record for passing yards with 1,308 yards and 10 touchdowns and another 623 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and Cyrus Goodson has 26 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line has accounted for 3,189 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns and 4,568 total yards and 69 touchdowns.
Bluefield is led by the pitch-and-catch combo of quarterback Caleb Fuller and receiver R.J. Hairston.
The Beavers have had to replace all-state running back Amir Hairston, who was lost for the season with a broken leg suffered when scoring a touchdown against Woodrow Wilson.
“You lose a player like that, it’s hard to overcome and it took our kids a couple of games to do that,” Simon said. “He's a team leader, a great player and to lose him really was something we had to overcome."
Bluefield, after a 1-5 start, has won four straight since that loss to Independence.
Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at Huntington (9-1)
The Flying Eagles have put together a top-notch running game that left Steve Edwards impressed.
“Those are big backs they have,” the George Washington coach said. “They are a tough, physical bunch.”
Woodrow will be facing Huntington for the second time this season, having lost to its former MSAC foe 42-15 on Oct. 7.
Nicholas County (7-3) at Frankfort (9-1)
Gene Morris has a saying that relates to all the teams in the playoffs.
“It’s everybody doing the little things to make the big things happen,” Morris said.
He hopes that happens against Frankfort, a team that Nicholas County has played at Short Gap twice, losing both times in the playoffs in 2014 and 2019.
“They are a Wing-T team, they do a lot of misdirection, the stuff you expect from a Wing-T team,” Morris said. “They do a great job up there.”
He said winning at PikeView Friday was key, after falling in back-to-back weeks to Class AA No. 2 Independence and Class A No. 1 James Monroe.
“I think it was important for the kids to get a good feeling back, to go in (to the playoffs) with a little confidence,” Morris said.
South Harrison (7-3) at Greenbrier West (9-1)
Greenbrier West set a school record with its seventh shutout of the season and its 46 points surrendered is the fewest since the 1983 team gave up 28 points.
The team is led by Ty Nickell on offense. He led the area in rushing with 1,823 yards and had 28 touchdowns.
If you want to know what drives this team, Nickell gave up a touchdown when, after picking up a fumble and returning it about 50 yards, pitched it to teammate Dalton Heath to get the touchdown.
“That’s the mark of this team,” coach Toby Harris said. “They enjoy playing together. It was an unselfish act that you see in families. And that is what they are, they just enjoy being together on the field, off the field, like brothers.”
South Harrison is coming off a monumental win over previously undefeated Tucker County.
James Monroe (10-0) vs. Petersburg (7-3)
The Mavericks finished off a sixth undefeated season, its first since 2006, by beating Summers County Friday night. Like Greenbrier West, whose only defeat came at the hands of the Mavs, James Monroe is built on its staunch defense.
The team has given up only a school-record 48 points.
“If you asked me at the beginning of the season about the defense, I think that is one area I didn’t have a concern about,” coach John Mustain said. “We had so many guys back.”
James Monroe earned the top seed and has never played Petersburg, Mustain said, in any sport.
