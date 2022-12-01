Those backyard battles must have been something.
Cyrus Goodson going against his brother Atticus Goodson.
Cyrus, a year younger, recalled those epic battles.
“He was the biggest cheater of all time,” Goodson said. “He never lost a game in his childhood. He wouldn’t let me bat in baseball, wiffleball, nothing. (I) would never get the ball. Even if I beat him, he would never admit it. We would be playing basketball in the front yard and he would cheat me. Then my mom would come out there and ref the game and I’d beat him.”
It was not easy for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Goodson to sit in his brother’s shadow. Coming up, it was the other way around.
Cyrus was always the better athlete. Atticus, by his own admission, often had trouble getting his feet out of his own way.
“I was always the better athlete, but he would never admit that,” Goodson said. “Once we got to high school he just blew up.”
Once they were in high school, Atticus stole the headlines with his record-setting numbers and eventual Kennedy Award as the best football player in the state.
It wasn’t easy but Cyrus eventually had an epiphany. First, it was his brother. Second, he didn’t get there alone.
“Towards the beginning I was kind of getting annoyed by it,” Goodson said of the attention heaped on his big brother. “By the end I was like, ‘It’s my brother, I still love him at the end of the day.’ I was proud of what he did, excited for him. He was a big part of the team success, but I think it was everybody that helped us get there.”
Coach John H. Lilly has always maintained that Cyrus was the better athlete.
“He’s a stud,” Lilly said. “I’ve said this since last year. Cyrus is a better athlete, Atticus just happened to be bigger and stronger.”
He comes from an athletic family, his dad John playing on a state championship team at Fayetteville 30 years ago, his mom a multi-sport Hall of Famer and, of course, his brother.
The best athlete?
“My dad was a lineman, and I think he was pretty athletic,” Goodson said. “He was quick, from what I’ve heard. I haven’t seen any game film. But he was a lineman, so he’s out. and then my mom, she was all right. But she was just small, so she’s out of the picture. Me and my brother, he thinks he is just because he’s big. But he can’t jump like me or run like me. So, I’d say it’s me.”
Goodson had a quarter to remember in the Patriots’ 58-19 Class AA state semifinal victory against North Marion last week.
He had a 62-yard punt return to give Independence a 22-0 lead. After North Marion made it 22-6, Goodson threw his first-ever touchdown pass to Price from 66 yards out on a double pass. He then caught a pass of 65 yards from quarterback Trey Bowers on a more tradition pitch and catch to make the score 36-6.
Game, set, match.
For good measure he returned a punt for a touchdown in the quarter. It was nullified by penalty, but Bowers eventually scored to help build a 52-6 halftime lead.
Perhaps Goodson was a budding quarterback and didn’t know it.
“I mean, I can throw it pretty good; I might not throw the best spiral. I think coach Lilly wouldn’t have trusted me to be a quarterback,” Goodson said, laughing.
“He has a cannon for an arm,” Lilly said after Goodson’s huge performance against North Marion. “If he was serious about it, he probably could be quarterback. (But) he likes catching that ball. We had been working on that play (stack left, Judah pass) for about three weeks. You can’t put them in your hip pocket and take them with you. You’ve got to dial it up.”
Price jokingly wondered if his classmate could throw a spiral at all and called the pass a “duck.”
“He’s just hating,” Goodson said, defending the pass. “I mean, he’s complaining about the ball, but it got him the touchdown.”
It wasn’t just another touchdown. It provided Price with the points necessary to top the record of 359 points held by Elkins’ Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn 100 years ago in the days of leather helmets and no face masks.
Even big brother didn’t do that.
“It was pretty amazing just to be a part of that,” Goodson said.
He had a chance at a second touchdown pass on a throwback to Bowers near the end zone that was just a little high.
“I didn’t really notice there were a bunch of (North Marion defenders) over there,” Goodson said. “I’m just glad it didn’t get intercepted.”
Over the last few weeks, especially in the playoffs, Goodson has been almost unstoppable.
Against local teams, the word has long been out on Goodson, who now has 35 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.
But in the playoffs he has nine catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, three interceptions, three total TDs and the touchdown pass.
For his career Goodson has 58 touchdowns for 1,360 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“People play up on me and I think I have speed and hands (advantages),” Goodson said. “I just want to thank coach Lilly honestly for giving me more opportunities to shine. Most of the year I’ve had multiple people guarding me. At the end of the day, you can’t make excuses for it, you just have to go out there and perform. They’ve been leaving me in man coverage, so I’m going to take my opportunities and advantages.
Leaving Wheeling Island last year was a letdown after falling 21-12 to Fairmont. There is no margin for error for Goodson and the other 18 seniors on the team.
“Walking off the Island was a big disappointment,” Goodson said. “But we knew we could (get back), we just had to go out there and prove it to each other. and we did. and we made it back.”
